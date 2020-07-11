51,294 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 1,086 have died

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 51,294 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 15,120 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,086 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 14 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 20 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 139 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 31 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 676

Baldwin County: 1,207

Barbour County: 394

Bibb County: 2221

Blount County: 296

Bullock County: 377

Butler County: 651

Calhoun County: 490

Chambers County: 674

Cherokee County: 123

Chilton County: 323

Choctaw County: 212

Clarke County: 312

Clay County: 85

Cleburne County: 42

Coffee County: 424

Colbert County: 495

Conecuh County: 230

Coosa County: 65

Covington County: 414

Crenshaw County: 127

Cullman County: 571

Dale County: 391

Dallas County: 996

DeKalb County: 941

Elmore County: 1,029

Escambia County: 480

Etowah County: 951

Fayette County: 82

Franklin County: 932

Geneva County: 96

Greene County: 195

Hale County: 348

Henry County: 153

Houston County: 585

Jackson County: 418

Jefferson County: 6,433

Lamar County: 87

Lauderdale County: 568

Lawrence County: 125

Lee County: 1,572

Limestone County: 622

Lowndes County: 481

Macon County: 215

Madison County: 2,119

Marengo County: 352

Marion County: 275

Marshall County: 1,926

Mobile County: 4,753

Monroe County: 255

Montgomery County: 4,430

Morgan County: 1,269

Perry County: 236

Pickens County: 269

Pike County: 472

Randolph County: 258

Russell County: 675

Shelby County: 1,642

St. Clair County: 513

Sumter County: 291

Talladega County: 389

Tallapoosa County: 628

Tuscaloosa County: 2,632

Walker County: 1,061

Washington County: 141

Wilcox County: 303

Winston County: 296

Total: 51,294

