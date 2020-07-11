Clear

51,294 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 1,086 have died

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 10:37 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 51,294 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 15,120 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,086 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 14 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 20 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 139 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 31 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 676

Baldwin County: 1,207

Barbour County: 394

Bibb County: 2221

Blount County: 296

Bullock County: 377

Butler County: 651

Calhoun County: 490

Chambers County: 674

Cherokee County: 123

Chilton County: 323

Choctaw County: 212

Clarke County: 312

Clay County: 85

Cleburne County: 42

Coffee County: 424

Colbert County: 495

Conecuh County: 230

Coosa County: 65

Covington County: 414

Crenshaw County: 127

Cullman County: 571

Dale County: 391

Dallas County: 996

DeKalb County: 941

Elmore County: 1,029

Escambia County: 480

Etowah County: 951

Fayette County: 82

Franklin County: 932

Geneva County: 96

Greene County: 195

Hale County: 348

Henry County: 153

Houston County: 585

Jackson County: 418

Jefferson County: 6,433

Lamar County: 87

Lauderdale County: 568

Lawrence County: 125

Lee County: 1,572

Limestone County: 622

Lowndes County: 481

Macon County: 215

Madison County: 2,119

Marengo County: 352

Marion County: 275

Marshall County: 1,926

Mobile County: 4,753

Monroe County: 255

Montgomery County: 4,430

Morgan County: 1,269

Perry County: 236

Pickens County: 269

Pike County: 472

Randolph County: 258

Russell County: 675

Shelby County: 1,642

St. Clair County: 513

Sumter County: 291

Talladega County: 389

Tallapoosa County: 628

Tuscaloosa County: 2,632

Walker County: 1,061

Washington County: 141

Wilcox County: 303

Winston County: 296

Total: 51,294

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6219167
Mobile4625138
Montgomery4397111
Tuscaloosa258652
Madison19839
Marshall190411
Shelby155724
Lee153537
Morgan12415
Baldwin117011
Walker105631
Elmore100721
Dallas9789
Franklin92816
Etowah91914
DeKalb8647
Russell6650
Chambers66427
Autauga66214
Butler64529
Tallapoosa62569
Unassigned61627
Limestone5963
Houston5616
Lauderdale5556
Cullman5546
St. Clair4842
Colbert4816
Lowndes48022
Escambia4688
Pike4675
Calhoun4565
Coffee4164
Covington40312
Jackson4022
Barbour3772
Bullock37610
Dale3721
Talladega3677
Hale34323
Marengo34211
Clarke3036
Wilcox2998
Chilton2952
Winston2925
Sumter28713
Blount2811
Marion26714
Pickens2626
Monroe2553
Randolph2489
Conecuh2278
Perry2242
Bibb2151
Macon2129
Choctaw20912
Greene1929
Henry1463
Washington1367
Crenshaw1263
Lawrence1210
Cherokee1157
Geneva950
Lamar871
Clay822
Fayette811
Coosa631
Cleburne421
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 59546

Reported Deaths: 723
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13113219
Davidson12935142
Rutherford342839
Hamilton319637
Sumner187456
Williamson167016
Knox15069
Trousdale15065
Out of TN139710
Wilson113017
Putnam10027
Unassigned9362
Bradley9254
Robertson90113
Sevier8843
Montgomery7127
Lake6960
Tipton6926
Bledsoe6271
Bedford5989
Macon5686
Hamblen4474
Maury4313
Hardeman4004
Fayette3573
Madison3472
Loudon3201
Blount3063
Rhea3030
Dyer2803
McMinn27018
Cheatham2643
Dickson2510
Washington2350
Lawrence2276
Cumberland2004
Anderson1892
Sullivan1892
Lauderdale1754
Gibson1661
Jefferson1641
Monroe1526
Smith1482
Greene1382
Coffee1370
Cocke1300
Hardin1257
Warren1200
Obion1182
Haywood1132
Franklin1103
Wayne1100
Marshall1082
Hickman1010
McNairy1001
Marion914
Giles891
Carter871
Lincoln840
Hawkins832
DeKalb820
White813
Roane800
Overton701
Weakley691
Claiborne680
Campbell671
Grundy652
Henderson650
Chester590
Unicoi560
Grainger550
Polk550
Carroll521
Henry500
Crockett493
Cannon460
Jackson460
Johnson450
Sequatchie450
Humphreys392
Meigs370
Perry370
Morgan301
Decatur280
Fentress270
Stewart270
Scott260
Union220
Houston200
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock110
Lewis100
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events