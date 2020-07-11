51,294 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 1,086 have died

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 51,294 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 15,120 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,086 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 14 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 20 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 139 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 31 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 676
Baldwin County: 1,207
Barbour County: 394
Bibb County: 2221
Blount County: 296
Bullock County: 377
Butler County: 651
Calhoun County: 490
Chambers County: 674
Cherokee County: 123
Chilton County: 323
Choctaw County: 212
Clarke County: 312
Clay County: 85
Cleburne County: 42
Coffee County: 424
Colbert County: 495
Conecuh County: 230
Coosa County: 65
Covington County: 414
Crenshaw County: 127
Cullman County: 571
Dale County: 391
Dallas County: 996
DeKalb County: 941
Elmore County: 1,029
Escambia County: 480
Etowah County: 951
Fayette County: 82
Franklin County: 932
Geneva County: 96
Greene County: 195
Hale County: 348
Henry County: 153
Houston County: 585
Jackson County: 418
Jefferson County: 6,433
Lamar County: 87
Lauderdale County: 568
Lawrence County: 125
Lee County: 1,572
Limestone County: 622
Lowndes County: 481
Macon County: 215
Madison County: 2,119
Marengo County: 352
Marion County: 275
Marshall County: 1,926
Mobile County: 4,753
Monroe County: 255
Montgomery County: 4,430
Morgan County: 1,269
Perry County: 236
Pickens County: 269
Pike County: 472
Randolph County: 258
Russell County: 675
Shelby County: 1,642
St. Clair County: 513
Sumter County: 291
Talladega County: 389
Tallapoosa County: 628
Tuscaloosa County: 2,632
Walker County: 1,061
Washington County: 141
Wilcox County: 303
Winston County: 296
Total: 51,294