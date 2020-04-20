5,078 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9 p.m. Monday, April 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 5,078 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 164 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: One in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 13 in Chambers County, one in Clarke County, one in Cleburne County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, seven in Etowah County, one in Hale County, two in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 26 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 15 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, two in Marengo County, five in Marion County, three in Marshall County, 33 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, three in Randolph County, six in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, 12 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County, and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 28

Baldwin County: 117

Barbour County: 22

Bibb County: 32

Blount County: 22

Bullock County: 11

Butler County: 14

Calhoun County: 80

Chambers County: 257

Cherokee County: 12

Chilton County: 43

Choctaw County: 17

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 64

Colbert County: 16

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 23

Covington County: 24

Crenshaw County: 6

Cullman County: 44

Dale County: 21

Dallas County: 26

DeKalb County: 46

Elmore County: 68

Escambia County: 16

Etowah County: 100

Fayette County: 3

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 4

Greene County: 32

Hale County: 31

Henry County: 18

Houston County: 70

Jackson County: 39

Jefferson County: 688

Lamar County: 9

Lauderdale County: 24

Lawrence County: 10

Lee County: 311

Limestone County: 40

Lowndes County: 31

Macon County: 26

Madison County: 202

Marengo County: 30

Marion County: 63

Marshall County: 167

Mobile County: 680

Monroe County: 9

Montgomery County: 231

Morgan County: 48

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 40

Pike County: 41

Randolph County: 56

Russell County: 48

St. Clair County: 57

Shelby County: 273

Sumter County: 40

Talladega County: 47

Tallapoosa County: 193

Tuscaloosa County: 153

Walker County: 90

Washington County: 16

Wilcox County: 49

Winston County: 9

Total: 5,078

