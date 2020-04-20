Clear

5,078 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 9:19 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 9:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9 p.m. Monday, April 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 5,078 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 164 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: One in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 13 in Chambers County, one in Clarke County, one in Cleburne County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, seven in Etowah County, one in Hale County, two in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 26 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 15 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, two in Marengo County, five in Marion County, three in Marshall County, 33 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, three in Randolph County, six in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, 12 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County, and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 28

Baldwin County: 117

Barbour County: 22

Bibb County: 32

Blount County: 22

Bullock County: 11

Butler County: 14

Calhoun County: 80

Chambers County: 257

Cherokee County: 12

Chilton County: 43

Choctaw County: 17

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 64

Colbert County: 16

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 23

Covington County: 24

Crenshaw County: 6

Cullman County: 44

Dale County: 21

Dallas County: 26

DeKalb County: 46

Elmore County: 68

Escambia County: 16

Etowah County: 100

Fayette County: 3

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 4

Greene County: 32

Hale County: 31

Henry County: 18

Houston County: 70

Jackson County: 39

Jefferson County: 688

Lamar County: 9

Lauderdale County: 24

Lawrence County: 10

Lee County: 311

Limestone County: 40

Lowndes County: 31

Macon County: 26

Madison County: 202

Marengo County: 30

Marion County: 63

Marshall County: 167

Mobile County: 680

Monroe County: 9

Montgomery County: 231

Morgan County: 48

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 40

Pike County: 41

Randolph County: 56

Russell County: 48

St. Clair County: 57

Shelby County: 273

Sumter County: 40

Talladega County: 47

Tallapoosa County: 193

Tuscaloosa County: 153

Walker County: 90

Washington County: 16

Wilcox County: 49

Winston County: 9

Total: 5,078

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5079

Reported Deaths: 167
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson68826
Mobile68033
Lee31115
Shelby2736
Chambers25713
Montgomery2313
Madison2024
Tallapoosa19312
Marshall1673
Tuscaloosa1531
Baldwin1173
Etowah1007
Walker900
Calhoun803
Houston702
Elmore691
Coffee640
Marion635
St. Clair570
Randolph563
Wilcox491
Russell480
Morgan480
Talladega471
DeKalb462
Cullman440
Chilton430
Pike410
Limestone400
Pickens400
Sumter400
Jackson392
Greene320
Bibb320
Lowndes310
Hale311
Marengo302
Autauga281
Dallas262
Macon262
Covington240
Lauderdale244
Clarke240
Coosa231
Blount220
Barbour220
Dale210
Clay190
Henry180
Franklin180
Choctaw170
Escambia160
Colbert161
Washington161
Butler140
Cleburne121
Cherokee120
Bullock110
Lawrence100
Lamar90
Monroe91
Conecuh90
Perry90
Winston90
Crenshaw60
Geneva40
Fayette30
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7238

Reported Deaths: 152
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby183935
Davidson167519
Sumner51831
Williamson3576
Rutherford3287
Out of TN2731
Knox1934
Wilson1851
Montgomery1222
Hamilton11812
Robertson1160
Putnam963
Madison871
Tipton830
Bedford762
Cumberland580
Unassigned570
Fayette461
Dickson460
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Bradley371
Greene352
Maury340
Macon343
Gibson310
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Hawkins272
Sevier261
Grundy251
Loudon230
Cheatham220
Trousdale211
Coffee200
Marshall161
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll151
Smith141
Haywood131
Campbell131
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Monroe111
Scott110
Bledsoe100
Lincoln100
Obion91
McNairy90
Henry90
Cannon80
Chester80
Roane80
Hamblen81
Weakley80
Hardeman70
Overton70
Crockett60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Humphreys60
Jackson60
Carter51
Clay50
Giles50
Warren50
Morgan50
Polk50
Claiborne50
Henderson40
Houston40
White40
Lake40
Hardin40
Grainger40
Benton40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Union30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Wayne20
Rhea20
Hickman20
Moore20
Lewis20
Johnson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00

 

 

