Clear
BREAKING NEWS 503 Covid cases reported among students, staff in Madison County School System Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

503 Covid cases reported among students, staff in Madison County School System

The system has 19,672 students.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 4:55 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 4:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County School System reports there are 503 positive cases of coronavirus in the system.

That number includes both students and staff. The system has 19,672 students.

The school system released the data Wednesday afternoon, saying the numbers are current as of 4 p.m.

The data does not identify how many cases are students and how many are staff members.

Sparkman High School has the largest number of cases, with 59. New Market School has the lowest number of cases, with 1.

The wearing of masks is required in the school system.

See the complete school breakdown below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events