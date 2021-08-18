503 Covid cases reported among students, staff in Madison County School System

The Madison County School System reports there are 503 positive cases of coronavirus in the system.

That number includes both students and staff. The system has 19,672 students.

The school system released the data Wednesday afternoon, saying the numbers are current as of 4 p.m.

The data does not identify how many cases are students and how many are staff members.

Sparkman High School has the largest number of cases, with 59. New Market School has the lowest number of cases, with 1.

The wearing of masks is required in the school system.

See the complete school breakdown below: