5 women-owned business in Huntsville can win $500

Five women-owned retail businesses have the opportunity to win a $500 micro-grant for marketing efforts.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. and Canvas Inc. joined forces to sponsor five local businesses owned by women in the downtown Huntsville area.

It's a one page application that can be completed in less than 20 minutes. You can find the application by clicking here.

The President of DowntownHuntsville Inc., Chad Emerson, said Canvas Inc. wants to help local women-owned businesses creat opportunities to showcase their businesses.

“We had a women-owned business company in the technology side, really want to support fellow women-owned businesses on the retail side. So, this is just a really great collaboration and it really highlights how collaborative the downtown both the companies are as well as the retailers."

The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 3.

Canvas Inc. will select the winners and notify them on Dec. 8.