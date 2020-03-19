Clear
BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus Full Story
5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County

As of Thursday afternoon, there are now 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 4:22 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 4:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

That includes 5 cases in Madison County.

That includes 5 cases in Madison County.

No details on those cases have been released.

On Saturday, Marshall Space Flight Center announced one of its employees had coronavirus. Read more here

On Tuesday, a pharmacist at Redstone Arsenal was announced as having coronavirus. Read more here

On Thursday, UAH said its interim athletic director tested positive for coronavirus. Read more here

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Thursday afternoon.

It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, one in Chambers, five in Elmore, 10 in Lee, 34 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, five in Madison, one in Mobile, three in Montgomery, nine in Shelby, one in St. Clair, one in Talladega, four in Tuscaloosa and one in Walker.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Read more about coronavirus and sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter HERE

