5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced early Friday evening that 5 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Alabama.

The department announced the first case early Friday. That patient is in Montgomery County. Read More Here

Later, a case in Jefferson County was reported. Read More Here

Now, the department has added three more cases to its list.

However, it does not identify which Alabama county or counties the cases originate from.

