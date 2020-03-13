Clear
BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker Full Story

5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3

The department announced the first case early Friday.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced early Friday evening that 5 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Alabama.

The department announced the first case early Friday. That patient is in Montgomery County. Read More Here

Later, a case in Jefferson County was reported. Read More Here

Now, the department has added three more cases to its list.

However, it does not identify which Alabama county or counties the cases originate from.

Stay with WAAY 31 for more updates on air and WAAYTV.com online.

Sign up for WAAY 31's coronavirus newsletter here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events