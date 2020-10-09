5 associated with Muscle Shoals Middle School football team test positive for coronavirus

Two Muscle Shoals schools will shift to remote learning next week due to coronavirus.

Five people associated with the Muscle Shoals Middle School football team have tested positive for coronavirus and at least four others are showing symptoms and awaiting test results, Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden wrote in a letter to parents on Thursday.

“We do not have reason to believe that there is a significant spread of the coronavirus outside of the middle school football group, which includes both middle school and high school faculty coaches,” Holden wrote.

“The situation has been monitored closely.”

While students are on fall break until Tuesday, Holden said out of an abundance of caution he’s directing the middle school and Muscle Shoals High School to operate remotely Oct. 13, 14, 15 and 16.

This allows the schools to be cleaned, and helps with staffing shortages caused by quarantines related to the positive cases.

Read Holden’s full letter below: