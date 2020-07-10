49,892 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 15,120 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, July 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 49,892 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 15,120 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,077 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 14 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 21 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 167 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 138 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 111 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 52 in Tuscaloosa County, 31 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 662

Baldwin County: 1,170

Barbour County: 377

Bibb County: 215

Blount County: 281

Bullock County: 376

Butler County: 645

Calhoun County: 456

Chambers County: 664

Cherokee County: 115

Chilton County: 295

Choctaw County: 209

Clarke County: 303

Clay County: 82

Cleburne County: 42

Coffee County: 416

Colbert County: 481

Conecuh County: 227

Coosa County: 63

Covington County: 403

Crenshaw County: 126

Cullman County: 554

Dale County: 372

Dallas County: 978

DeKalb County: 864

Elmore County: 1,007

Escambia County: 468

Etowah County: 919

Fayette County: 81

Franklin County: 928

Geneva County: 95

Greene County: 192

Hale County: 343

Henry County: 146

Houston County: 561

Jackson County: 402

Jefferson County: 6,219

Lamar County: 87

Lauderdale County: 555

Lawrence County: 121

Lee County: 1,535

Limestone County: 596

Lowndes County: 480

Macon County: 212

Madison County: 1,983

Marengo County: 342

Marion County: 267

Marshall County: 1,904

Mobile County: 4,625

Monroe County: 255

Montgomery County: 4,397

Morgan County: 1,241

Perry County: 224

Pickens County: 262

Pike County: 467

Randolph County: 248

Russell County: 665

Shelby County: 1,557

St. Clair County: 484

Sumter County: 287

Talladega County: 367

Tallapoosa County: 625

Tuscaloosa County: 2,586

Walker County: 1,056

Washington County: 136

Wilcox County: 299

Winston County: 292

Total: 49,892

