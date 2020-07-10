49,892 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 15,120 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, July 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 49,892 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 15,120 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,077 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 14 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 21 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 167 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 138 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 111 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 52 in Tuscaloosa County, 31 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 662
Baldwin County: 1,170
Barbour County: 377
Bibb County: 215
Blount County: 281
Bullock County: 376
Butler County: 645
Calhoun County: 456
Chambers County: 664
Cherokee County: 115
Chilton County: 295
Choctaw County: 209
Clarke County: 303
Clay County: 82
Cleburne County: 42
Coffee County: 416
Colbert County: 481
Conecuh County: 227
Coosa County: 63
Covington County: 403
Crenshaw County: 126
Cullman County: 554
Dale County: 372
Dallas County: 978
DeKalb County: 864
Elmore County: 1,007
Escambia County: 468
Etowah County: 919
Fayette County: 81
Franklin County: 928
Geneva County: 95
Greene County: 192
Hale County: 343
Henry County: 146
Houston County: 561
Jackson County: 402
Jefferson County: 6,219
Lamar County: 87
Lauderdale County: 555
Lawrence County: 121
Lee County: 1,535
Limestone County: 596
Lowndes County: 480
Macon County: 212
Madison County: 1,983
Marengo County: 342
Marion County: 267
Marshall County: 1,904
Mobile County: 4,625
Monroe County: 255
Montgomery County: 4,397
Morgan County: 1,241
Perry County: 224
Pickens County: 262
Pike County: 467
Randolph County: 248
Russell County: 665
Shelby County: 1,557
St. Clair County: 484
Sumter County: 287
Talladega County: 367
Tallapoosa County: 625
Tuscaloosa County: 2,586
Walker County: 1,056
Washington County: 136
Wilcox County: 299
Winston County: 292
Total: 49,892