48,588 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 25,783 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, July 9, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 48,588 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 14,838 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,042 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 13 in Autauga County, 10 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 11 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, six in DeKalb County, 19 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 22 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 162 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 137 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 109 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 48 in Tuscaloosa County, 27 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 653

Baldwin County: 1,114

Barbour County: 367

Bibb County: 208

Blount County: 273

Bullock County: 370

Butler County: 643

Calhoun County: 436

Chambers County: 657

Cherokee County: 112

Chilton County: 287

Choctaw County: 202

Clarke County: 294

Clay County: 74

Cleburne County: 41

Coffee County: 407

Colbert County: 465

Conecuh County: 227

Coosa County: 62

Covington County: 399

Crenshaw County: 127

Cullman County: 539

Dale County: 362

Dallas County: 963

DeKalb County: 841

Elmore County: 989

Escambia County: 452

Etowah County: 882

Fayette County: 78

Franklin County: 922

Geneva County: 92

Greene County: 192

Hale County: 337

Henry County: 143

Houston County: 552

Jackson County: 374

Jefferson County: 6,030

Lamar County: 81

Lauderdale County: 537

Lawrence County: 117

Lee County: 1,494

Limestone County: 574

Lowndes County: 480

Macon County: 206

Madison County: 1,907

Marengo County: 330

Marion County: 245

Marshall County: 1,866

Mobile County: 4,418

Monroe County: 249

Montgomery County: 4,339

Morgan County: 1,220

Perry County: 209

Pickens County: 255

Pike County: 459

Randolph County: 244

Russell County: 657

Shelby County: 1,509

St. Clair County: 469

Sumter County: 285

Talladega County: 349

Tallapoosa County: 616

Tuscaloosa County: 2,544

Walker County: 1,051

Washington County: 127

Wilcox County: 296

Winston County: 289

Total: 48,588

