48,588 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 25,783 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, July 9, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 48,588 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 14,838 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,042 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 13 in Autauga County, 10 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 11 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, six in DeKalb County, 19 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 22 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 162 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 137 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 109 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 48 in Tuscaloosa County, 27 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 653
Baldwin County: 1,114
Barbour County: 367
Bibb County: 208
Blount County: 273
Bullock County: 370
Butler County: 643
Calhoun County: 436
Chambers County: 657
Cherokee County: 112
Chilton County: 287
Choctaw County: 202
Clarke County: 294
Clay County: 74
Cleburne County: 41
Coffee County: 407
Colbert County: 465
Conecuh County: 227
Coosa County: 62
Covington County: 399
Crenshaw County: 127
Cullman County: 539
Dale County: 362
Dallas County: 963
DeKalb County: 841
Elmore County: 989
Escambia County: 452
Etowah County: 882
Fayette County: 78
Franklin County: 922
Geneva County: 92
Greene County: 192
Hale County: 337
Henry County: 143
Houston County: 552
Jackson County: 374
Jefferson County: 6,030
Lamar County: 81
Lauderdale County: 537
Lawrence County: 117
Lee County: 1,494
Limestone County: 574
Lowndes County: 480
Macon County: 206
Madison County: 1,907
Marengo County: 330
Marion County: 245
Marshall County: 1,866
Mobile County: 4,418
Monroe County: 249
Montgomery County: 4,339
Morgan County: 1,220
Perry County: 209
Pickens County: 255
Pike County: 459
Randolph County: 244
Russell County: 657
Shelby County: 1,509
St. Clair County: 469
Sumter County: 285
Talladega County: 349
Tallapoosa County: 616
Tuscaloosa County: 2,544
Walker County: 1,051
Washington County: 127
Wilcox County: 296
Winston County: 289
Total: 48,588