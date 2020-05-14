48 people at Russellville nursing home test positive for coronavirus

Almost 50 people at a Russellville nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

As of Thursday, 30 residents and 18 employees at Burns Nursing and Rehab have tested positive.

“The residents are receiving appropriate medical care, and the staff members are receiving appropriate medical care while not working at the facility,” Cam DeArman, the facility’s administrator, said in a prepared statement.

DeArman said residents, their families, staff members, the Franklin County Health Department and Alabama Department of Public Health have been notified about the postive cases.

Russellville is in Franklin County, which has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases lately.

As of 3:34 p.m. Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 280 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,242 coronavirus tests, and 3 coronavirus deaths in Franklin County.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more information.

Read DeArman’s full statement below: