46,424 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,665 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 46,424 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,665 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,032 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, three in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 10 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 19 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 22 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 161 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 136 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 109 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 48 in Tuscaloosa County, 25 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 643

Baldwin County: 1,039

Barbour County: 362

Bibb County: 198

Blount County: 258

Bullock County: 369

Butler County: 637

Calhoun County: 403

Chambers County: 647

Cherokee County: 111

Chilton County: 276

Choctaw County: 199

Clarke County: 287

Clay County: 69

Cleburne County: 39

Coffee County: 392

Colbert County: 442

Conecuh County: 218

Coosa County: 60

Covington County: 381

Crenshaw County: 125

Cullman County: 490

Dale County: 326

Dallas County: 918

DeKalb County: 790

Elmore County: 975

Escambia County: 435

Etowah County: 834

Fayette County: 72

Franklin County: 906

Geneva County: 86

Greene County: 188

Hale County: 317

Henry County: 140

Houston County: 536

Jackson County: 343

Jefferson County: 5,687

Lamar County: 80

Lauderdale County: 514

Lawrence County: 113

Lee County: 1,463

Limestone County: 525

Lowndes County: 479

Macon County: 202

Madison County: 1,620

Marengo County: 320

Marion County: 241

Marshall County: 1,815

Mobile County: 4,315

Monroe County: 244

Montgomery County: 4,275

Morgan County: 1,157

Perry County: 179

Pickens County: 244

Pike County: 452

Randolph County: 228

Russell County: 589

Shelby County: 1,414

St. Clair County: 440

Sumter County: 285

Talladega County: 333

Tallapoosa County: 606

Tuscaloosa County: 2,382

Walker County: 1,018

Washington County: 121

Wilcox County: 295

Winston County: 277

Total: 46,424

