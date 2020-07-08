46,424 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,665 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 46,424 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 13,665 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,032 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, three in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 10 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 19 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 22 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 161 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 136 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 109 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 48 in Tuscaloosa County, 25 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 643
Baldwin County: 1,039
Barbour County: 362
Bibb County: 198
Blount County: 258
Bullock County: 369
Butler County: 637
Calhoun County: 403
Chambers County: 647
Cherokee County: 111
Chilton County: 276
Choctaw County: 199
Clarke County: 287
Clay County: 69
Cleburne County: 39
Coffee County: 392
Colbert County: 442
Conecuh County: 218
Coosa County: 60
Covington County: 381
Crenshaw County: 125
Cullman County: 490
Dale County: 326
Dallas County: 918
DeKalb County: 790
Elmore County: 975
Escambia County: 435
Etowah County: 834
Fayette County: 72
Franklin County: 906
Geneva County: 86
Greene County: 188
Hale County: 317
Henry County: 140
Houston County: 536
Jackson County: 343
Jefferson County: 5,687
Lamar County: 80
Lauderdale County: 514
Lawrence County: 113
Lee County: 1,463
Limestone County: 525
Lowndes County: 479
Macon County: 202
Madison County: 1,620
Marengo County: 320
Marion County: 241
Marshall County: 1,815
Mobile County: 4,315
Monroe County: 244
Montgomery County: 4,275
Morgan County: 1,157
Perry County: 179
Pickens County: 244
Pike County: 452
Randolph County: 228
Russell County: 589
Shelby County: 1,414
St. Clair County: 440
Sumter County: 285
Talladega County: 333
Tallapoosa County: 606
Tuscaloosa County: 2,382
Walker County: 1,018
Washington County: 121
Wilcox County: 295
Winston County: 277
Total: 46,424