46 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama

There are now 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Wednesday morning.

It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, two in Elmore, seven in Lee, 23 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, one in Madison, two in Montgomery, four in Shelby, one in St. Clair and three in Tuscaloosa.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville says a civilian pharmacy employee tested positive for coronavirus.

