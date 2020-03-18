Clear
BREAKING NEWS 46 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak Full Story

46 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama

There are now 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:14 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

There are now 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Wednesday morning.

It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, two in Elmore, seven in Lee, 23 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, one in Madison, two in Montgomery, four in Shelby, one in St. Clair and three in Tuscaloosa.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville says a civilian pharmacy employee tested positive for coronavirus. READ MORE HERE

WAAY 31 is presenting a coronavirus special at 6 p.m. Thursday. SUBMIT QUESTIONS HERE

Read more about coronavirus and sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events