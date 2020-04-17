4,572 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,572 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 151 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: Two in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, two in Calhoun County, 11 in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Cullman County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, eight in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 24 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 13 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, one in Marengo County, five in Marion County, four in Marshall County, 25 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, four in Randolph County, eight in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, nine in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 26

Baldwin County: 103

Barbour County: 15

Bibb County: 23

Blount County: 20

Bullock County: 8

Butler County: 16

Calhoun County: 63

Chambers County: 236

Cherokee County: 12

Chilton County: 37

Choctaw County: 13

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 50

Colbert County: 13

Conecuh County: 8

Coosa County: 20

Covington County: 19

Crenshaw County: 5

Cullman County: 53

Dale County: 14

Dallas County: 21

DeKalb County: 34

Elmore County: 54

Escambia County: 14

Etowah County: 88

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 2

Greene County: 24

Hale County: 22

Henry County: 16

Houston County: 64

Jackson County: 32

Jefferson County: 645

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 23

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 300

Limestone County: 40

Lowndes County: 25

Macon County: 24

Madison County: 216

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 62

Marshall County: 123

Mobile County: 627

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 207

Morgan County: 47

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 32

Pike County: 29

Randolph County: 51

Russell County: 35

St. Clair County: 52

Shelby County: 248

Sumter County: 33

Talladega County: 42

Tallapoosa County: 160

Tuscaloosa County: 153

Walker County: 83

Washington County: 14

Wilcox County: 40

Winston County: 9

Total: 4,572

