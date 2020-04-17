Clear
4,572 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 9:29 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 9:31 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,572 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 151 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: Two in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, two in Calhoun County, 11 in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Cullman County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, eight in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 24 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 13 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, one in Marengo County, five in Marion County, four in Marshall County, 25 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, four in Randolph County, eight in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, nine in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 26

Baldwin County: 103

Barbour County: 15

Bibb County: 23

Blount County: 20

Bullock County: 8

Butler County: 16

Calhoun County: 63

Chambers County: 236

Cherokee County: 12

Chilton County: 37

Choctaw County: 13

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 50

Colbert County: 13

Conecuh County: 8

Coosa County: 20

Covington County: 19

Crenshaw County: 5

Cullman County: 53

Dale County: 14

Dallas County: 21

DeKalb County: 34

Elmore County: 54

Escambia County: 14

Etowah County: 88

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 2

Greene County: 24

Hale County: 22

Henry County: 16

Houston County: 64

Jackson County: 32

Jefferson County: 645

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 23

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 300

Limestone County: 40

Lowndes County: 25

Macon County: 24

Madison County: 216

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 62

Marshall County: 123

Mobile County: 627

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 207

Morgan County: 47

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 32

Pike County: 29

Randolph County: 51

Russell County: 35

St. Clair County: 52

Shelby County: 248

Sumter County: 33

Talladega County: 42

Tallapoosa County: 160

Tuscaloosa County: 153

Walker County: 83

Washington County: 14

Wilcox County: 40

Winston County: 9

Total: 4,572

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6263

Reported Deaths: 141
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby149233
Davidson130719
Sumner49128
Williamson3245
Rutherford2716
Out of TN2501
Unassigned2090
Knox1824
Wilson1611
Hamilton11011
Montgomery1022
Robertson950
Putnam932
Madison730
Cumberland550
Tipton540
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Fayette421
Bedford402
Dickson390
Bradley351
Maury330
Macon303
Greene292
Marion271
Hawkins262
Grundy251
Gibson250
Dyer240
Franklin231
Sevier220
Cheatham200
Trousdale191
Loudon190
Coffee170
Jefferson161
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Lauderdale120
Marshall121
Campbell121
Haywood121
Cocke110
Smith111
Scott110
DeKalb100
McNairy90
Monroe91
Lincoln90
Obion81
Cannon80
Henry80
Roane70
Hardeman70
Bledsoe70
Hamblen71
Overton70
McMinn60
Perry60
Jackson60
Chester60
Weakley60
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Clay50
Giles50
Morgan50
Houston40
Lake40
Warren40
Stewart40
Hardin40
Humphreys40
Fentress40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Meigs30
Decatur30
Union30
Sequatchie30
Wayne20
Johnson20
Hickman20
Lewis20
Henderson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

