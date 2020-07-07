45,263 total coronavirus cases, 1,007 deaths confirmed in Alabama

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 45,263 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 888 cases from Monday.

The department says 13,511 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. It also says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports 47 new hospitalizations since Monday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 to 2,961. It also confirmed 23 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 1,007.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 1,554 total cases/ 827 new cases in last 14 days/ 8 deaths

Morgan County: 1,128 total cases/ 353 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Limestone County: 518 total cases/ 235 new cases in last 14 days/ 1 death

Lawrence County: 109 total cases/ 32 new cases in last 14 days/ 0 deaths

Marshall County: 1,770 total cases/ 630 new cases in last 14 days/ 11 deaths

DeKalb County: 761 total cases/ 334 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Jackson County: 302 total cases/ 143 new cases in last 14 days/ 2 deaths

Lauderdale County: 501 total cases/ 195 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Colbert County: 426 total cases/ 123 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Franklin County: 902 total cases/ 118 new cases in last 14 days/ 16 deaths

