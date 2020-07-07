Clear
45,263 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,511 in last 14 days

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 8:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 45,263 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,511 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,007 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, three in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 15 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 155 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 136 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 105 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 44 in Tuscaloosa County, 25 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 636

Baldwin County: 980

Barbour County: 357

Bibb County: 196

Blount County: 251

Bullock County: 368

Butler County: 632

Calhoun County: 387

Chambers County: 643

Cherokee County: 103

Chilton County: 262

Choctaw County: 197

Clarke County: 283

Clay County: 69

Cleburne County: 39

Coffee County: 386

Colbert County: 426

Conecuh County: 217

Coosa County: 59

Covington County: 372

Crenshaw County: 125

Cullman County: 470

Dale County: 302

Dallas County: 910

DeKalb County: 761

Elmore County: 962

Escambia County: 411

Etowah County: 790

Fayette County: 72

Franklin County: 902

Geneva County: 84

Greene County: 186

Hale County: 315

Henry County: 136

Houston County: 510

Jackson County: 302

Jefferson County: 5,486

Lamar County: 80

Lauderdale County: 501

Lawrence County: 109

Lee County: 1,433

Limestone County: 518

Lowndes County: 478

Macon County: 199

Madison County: 1,554

Marengo County: 317

Marion County: 236

Marshall County: 1,770

Mobile County: 4,219

Monroe County: 241

Montgomery County: 4,246

Morgan County: 1,128

Perry County: 179

Pickens County: 238

Pike County: 452

Randolph County: 216

Russell County: 568

Shelby County: 1,357

St. Clair County: 416

Sumter County: 285

Talladega County: 323

Tallapoosa County: 604

Tuscaloosa County: 2,346

Walker County: 985

Washington County: 118

Wilcox County: 294

Winston County: 266

Total: 45,263

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45263

Reported Deaths: 1007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

