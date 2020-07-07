45,263 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,511 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 45,263 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,511 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,007 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, three in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 15 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 155 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 136 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 105 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 44 in Tuscaloosa County, 25 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 636

Baldwin County: 980

Barbour County: 357

Bibb County: 196

Blount County: 251

Bullock County: 368

Butler County: 632

Calhoun County: 387

Chambers County: 643

Cherokee County: 103

Chilton County: 262

Choctaw County: 197

Clarke County: 283

Clay County: 69

Cleburne County: 39

Coffee County: 386

Colbert County: 426

Conecuh County: 217

Coosa County: 59

Covington County: 372

Crenshaw County: 125

Cullman County: 470

Dale County: 302

Dallas County: 910

DeKalb County: 761

Elmore County: 962

Escambia County: 411

Etowah County: 790

Fayette County: 72

Franklin County: 902

Geneva County: 84

Greene County: 186

Hale County: 315

Henry County: 136

Houston County: 510

Jackson County: 302

Jefferson County: 5,486

Lamar County: 80

Lauderdale County: 501

Lawrence County: 109

Lee County: 1,433

Limestone County: 518

Lowndes County: 478

Macon County: 199

Madison County: 1,554

Marengo County: 317

Marion County: 236

Marshall County: 1,770

Mobile County: 4,219

Monroe County: 241

Montgomery County: 4,246

Morgan County: 1,128

Perry County: 179

Pickens County: 238

Pike County: 452

Randolph County: 216

Russell County: 568

Shelby County: 1,357

St. Clair County: 416

Sumter County: 285

Talladega County: 323

Tallapoosa County: 604

Tuscaloosa County: 2,346

Walker County: 985

Washington County: 118

Wilcox County: 294

Winston County: 266

Total: 45,263

