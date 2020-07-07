45,263 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,511 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 45,263 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 13,511 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,007 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, three in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, five in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 15 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, six in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 155 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, one in Limestone County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, eight in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 136 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 105 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 24 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 44 in Tuscaloosa County, 25 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 636
Baldwin County: 980
Barbour County: 357
Bibb County: 196
Blount County: 251
Bullock County: 368
Butler County: 632
Calhoun County: 387
Chambers County: 643
Cherokee County: 103
Chilton County: 262
Choctaw County: 197
Clarke County: 283
Clay County: 69
Cleburne County: 39
Coffee County: 386
Colbert County: 426
Conecuh County: 217
Coosa County: 59
Covington County: 372
Crenshaw County: 125
Cullman County: 470
Dale County: 302
Dallas County: 910
DeKalb County: 761
Elmore County: 962
Escambia County: 411
Etowah County: 790
Fayette County: 72
Franklin County: 902
Geneva County: 84
Greene County: 186
Hale County: 315
Henry County: 136
Houston County: 510
Jackson County: 302
Jefferson County: 5,486
Lamar County: 80
Lauderdale County: 501
Lawrence County: 109
Lee County: 1,433
Limestone County: 518
Lowndes County: 478
Macon County: 199
Madison County: 1,554
Marengo County: 317
Marion County: 236
Marshall County: 1,770
Mobile County: 4,219
Monroe County: 241
Montgomery County: 4,246
Morgan County: 1,128
Perry County: 179
Pickens County: 238
Pike County: 452
Randolph County: 216
Russell County: 568
Shelby County: 1,357
St. Clair County: 416
Sumter County: 285
Talladega County: 323
Tallapoosa County: 604
Tuscaloosa County: 2,346
Walker County: 985
Washington County: 118
Wilcox County: 294
Winston County: 266
Total: 45,263