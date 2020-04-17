4,489 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 1:57 p.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,489 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 142 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: Two in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun County, 11 in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Cullman County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, eight in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 24 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 12 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, one in Marengo County, four in Marion County, three in Marshall County, 23 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, four in Randolph County, seven in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, seven in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 25

Baldwin County: 102

Barbour County: 15

Bibb County: 24

Blount County: 19

Bullock County: 8

Butler County: 14

Calhoun County: 63

Chambers County: 234

Cherokee County: 11

Chilton County: 37

Choctaw County: 13

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 50

Colbert County: 13

Conecuh County: 8

Coosa County: 20

Covington County: 19

Crenshaw County: 5

Cullman County: 47

Dale County: 14

Dallas County: 21

DeKalb County: 32

Elmore County: 54

Escambia County: 13

Etowah County: 87

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 2

Greene County: 24

Hale County: 22

Henry County: 15

Houston County: 62

Jackson County: 32

Jefferson County: 639

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 23

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 298

Limestone County: 38

Lowndes County: 25

Macon County: 24

Madison County: 207

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 60

Marshall County: 117

Mobile County: 618

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 205

Morgan County: 45

Perry County: 8

Pickens County: 31

Pike County: 28

Randolph County: 48

Russell County: 35

St. Clair County: 51

Shelby County: 244

Sumter County: 31

Talladega County: 41

Tallapoosa County: 159

Tuscaloosa County: 146

Walker County: 83

Washington County: 13

Wilcox County: 40

Winston County: 9

Total: 4,489

