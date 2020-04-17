Clear
4,489 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 1:57 p.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,489 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of 1:57 p.m. Friday, April 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,489 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 142 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: Two in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun County, 11 in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Cullman County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, eight in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 24 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 12 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, one in Marengo County, four in Marion County, three in Marshall County, 23 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, four in Randolph County, seven in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, seven in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

There are 96 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama: One in Autauga County, one in Calhoun County, 11 in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, one in DeKalb County, seven in Etowah County, one in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 14 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 10 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, one in Marengo County, three in Marion County, one in Marshall County, 16 in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, three in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, five in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 25

Baldwin County: 102

Barbour County: 15

Bibb County: 24

Blount County: 19

Bullock County: 8

Butler County: 14

Calhoun County: 63

Chambers County: 234

Cherokee County: 11

Chilton County: 37

Choctaw County: 13

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 50

Colbert County: 13

Conecuh County: 8

Coosa County: 20

Covington County: 19

Crenshaw County: 5

Cullman County: 47

Dale County: 14

Dallas County: 21

DeKalb County: 32

Elmore County: 54

Escambia County: 13

Etowah County: 87

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 2

Greene County: 24

Hale County: 22

Henry County: 15

Houston County: 62

Jackson County: 32

Jefferson County: 639

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 23

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 298

Limestone County: 38

Lowndes County: 25

Macon County: 24

Madison County: 207

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 60

Marshall County: 117

Mobile County: 618

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 205

Morgan County: 45

Perry County: 8

Pickens County: 31

Pike County: 28

Randolph County: 48

Russell County: 35

St. Clair County: 51

Shelby County: 244

Sumter County: 31

Talladega County: 41

Tallapoosa County: 159

Tuscaloosa County: 146

Walker County: 83

Washington County: 13

Wilcox County: 40

Winston County: 9

Total: 4,489

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4489

Reported Deaths: 142
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson63422
Mobile57722
Lee29212
Shelby2437
Chambers23111
Madison1984
Montgomery1975
Tallapoosa1587
Tuscaloosa1320
Marshall1142
Baldwin1012
Etowah868
Walker840
Calhoun620
Marion594
Houston573
Elmore540
St. Clair490
Coffee470
Randolph464
Morgan440
Cullman401
Talladega401
Wilcox390
Limestone380
Chilton370
Jackson322
Russell320
DeKalb321
Sumter310
Pickens300
Pike270
Autauga261
Clarke240
Marengo241
Lowndes240
Lauderdale224
Bibb220
Dallas212
Macon212
Hale210
Greene200
Coosa201
Covington180
Blount180
Franklin171
Henry150
Dale140
Barbour140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Washington131
Cleburne120
Colbert121
Escambia110
Cherokee110
Butler110
Perry80
Conecuh80
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Lamar70
Winston70
Monroe71
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6375

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby150832
Davidson149219
Sumner47827
Williamson3215
Rutherford2696
Out of TN2431
Unassigned1970
Knox1794
Wilson1551
Hamilton10911
Montgomery1022
Robertson940
Putnam930
Madison750
Tipton530
Cumberland530
Blount473
Washington450
Sullivan431
Fayette391
Dickson370
Bradley331
Maury330
Bedford332
Macon293
Greene282
Marion271
Hawkins262
Gibson240
Dyer240
Grundy241
Franklin231
Sevier220
Trousdale191
Cheatham190
Loudon180
Anderson161
Jefferson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Coffee130
Lauderdale120
Campbell121
Haywood121
Scott110
DeKalb100
Smith101
Monroe90
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Marshall91
Henry80
Obion81
Cocke80
Hamblen71
Overton70
Bledsoe70
Cannon70
Hardeman70
Roane60
Chester60
Weakley60
Jackson60
Claiborne50
Polk50
Perry50
Clay50
Morgan50
McMinn50
Giles40
Humphreys40
Hardin40
Stewart40
Carter41
Lake40
Warren40
Houston40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Decatur30
Meigs30
Union30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Hickman20
Henderson20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

