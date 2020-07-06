Clear
44,375 total coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,727 in last 14 days

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 10:26 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 11:09 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 44,375 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. 

Monday's total number of cases is an increase of 925 from Sunday's 43,450 confirmed cases.

The department says 13,727 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. It says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in the state.

At the same time on Monday, the state says 2,914 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus since March 13.

There are 984 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 152 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 103 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 42 in Tuscaloosa County, 24 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 610

Baldwin County: 894

Barbour County: 353

Bibb County: 194

Blount County: 243

Bullock County: 369

Butler County: 634

Calhoun County: 376

Chambers County: 642

Cherokee County: 102

Chilton County: 252

Choctaw County: 195

Clarke County: 277

Clay County: 69

Cleburne County: 38

Coffee County: 381

Colbert County: 408

Conecuh County: 210

Coosa County: 59

Covington County: 370

Crenshaw County: 125

Cullman County: 459

Dale County: 299

Dallas County: 891

DeKalb County: 737

Elmore County: 943

Escambia County: 396

Etowah County: 750

Fayette County: 71

Franklin County: 898

Geneva County: 83

Greene County: 186

Hale County: 314

Henry County: 136

Houston County: 507

Jackson County: 284

Jefferson County: 5,410

Lamar County: 78

Lauderdale County: 496

Lawrence County: 110

Lee County: 1,411

Limestone County: 501

Lowndes County: 472

Macon County: 199

Madison County: 1,491

Marengo County: 312

Marion County: 233

Marshall County: 1,724

Mobile County: 4,129

Monroe County: 239

Montgomery County: 4,158

Morgan County: 1,121

Perry County: 179

Pickens County: 236

Pike County: 437

Randolph County: 209

Russell County: 565

Shelby County: 1,334

St. Clair County: 402

Sumter County: 285

Talladega County: 317

Tallapoosa County: 605

Tuscaloosa County: 2,321

Walker County: 978

Washington County: 111

Wilcox County: 294

Winston County: 263

Total: 44,375

