44,375 total coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,727 in last 14 days

As of 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 44,375 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
Monday's total number of cases is an increase of 925 from Sunday's 43,450 confirmed cases.
The department says 13,727 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. It says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in the state.
At the same time on Monday, the state says 2,914 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus since March 13.
There are 984 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 152 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 103 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 42 in Tuscaloosa County, 24 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 610
Baldwin County: 894
Barbour County: 353
Bibb County: 194
Blount County: 243
Bullock County: 369
Butler County: 634
Calhoun County: 376
Chambers County: 642
Cherokee County: 102
Chilton County: 252
Choctaw County: 195
Clarke County: 277
Clay County: 69
Cleburne County: 38
Coffee County: 381
Colbert County: 408
Conecuh County: 210
Coosa County: 59
Covington County: 370
Crenshaw County: 125
Cullman County: 459
Dale County: 299
Dallas County: 891
DeKalb County: 737
Elmore County: 943
Escambia County: 396
Etowah County: 750
Fayette County: 71
Franklin County: 898
Geneva County: 83
Greene County: 186
Hale County: 314
Henry County: 136
Houston County: 507
Jackson County: 284
Jefferson County: 5,410
Lamar County: 78
Lauderdale County: 496
Lawrence County: 110
Lee County: 1,411
Limestone County: 501
Lowndes County: 472
Macon County: 199
Madison County: 1,491
Marengo County: 312
Marion County: 233
Marshall County: 1,724
Mobile County: 4,129
Monroe County: 239
Montgomery County: 4,158
Morgan County: 1,121
Perry County: 179
Pickens County: 236
Pike County: 437
Randolph County: 209
Russell County: 565
Shelby County: 1,334
St. Clair County: 402
Sumter County: 285
Talladega County: 317
Tallapoosa County: 605
Tuscaloosa County: 2,321
Walker County: 978
Washington County: 111
Wilcox County: 294
Winston County: 263
Total: 44,375