4,241 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,241 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 123 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: One in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, 10 in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Cullman County, two in Dallas County, eight in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 17 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 12 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, one in Marengo County, four in Marion County, two in Marshall County, 19 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, four in Randolph County, seven in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, seven in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 25

Baldwin County: 98

Barbour County: 13

Bibb County: 19

Blount County: 17

Bullock County: 8

Butler County: 11

Calhoun County: 62

Chambers County: 227

Cherokee County: 10

Chilton County: 37

Choctaw County: 13

Clarke County: 22

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 43

Colbert County: 11

Conecuh County: 6

Coosa County: 54

Covington County: 18

Crenshaw County: 4

Cullman County: 40

Dale County: 13

Dallas County: 22

DeKalb County: 31

Elmore County: 49

Escambia County: 11

Etowah County: 84

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 17

Geneva County: 2

Greene County: 19

Hale County: 20

Henry County: 15

Houston County: 55

Jackson County: 31

Jefferson County: 628

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 22

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 285

Limestone County: 38

Lowndes County: 23

Macon County: 19

Madison County: 194

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 58

Marshall County: 109

Mobile County: 561

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 189

Morgan County: 44

Perry County: 7

Pickens County: 30

Pike County: 27

Randolph County: 45

Russell County: 31

St. Clair County: 49

Shelby County: 241

Sumter County: 30

Talladega County: 40

Tallapoosa County: 127

Tuscaloosa County: 149

Walker County: 85

Washington County: 12

Wilcox County: 38

Winston County: 7

Total: 4,241

