41,362 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 12,273 in last 14 days

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 41,362 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 12,273 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
In North Alabama, two more deaths were reported in Morgan County on Friday for a total of 5 and one more death was reported in Colbert County for a total of 6.
There are 983 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 152 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 103 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 42 in Tuscaloosa County, 24 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 560
Baldwin County: 828
Barbour County: 345
Bibb County: 186
Blount County: 226
Bullock County: 367
Butler County: 623
Calhoun County: 322
Chambers County: 612
Cherokee County: 85
Chilton County: 228
Choctaw County: 195
Clarke County: 272
Clay County: 62
Cleburne County: 36
Coffee County: 370
Colbert County: 383
Conecuh County: 197
Coosa County: 58
Covington County: 343
Crenshaw County: 125
Cullman County: 435
Dale County: 268
Dallas County: 868
DeKalb County: 694
Elmore County: 864
Escambia County: 332
Etowah County: 707
Fayette County: 67
Franklin County: 878
Geneva County: 78
Greene County: 183
Hale County: 306
Henry County: 131
Houston County: 461
Jackson County: 263
Jefferson County: 4,802
Lamar County: 75
Lauderdale County: 473
Lawrence County: 105
Lee County: 1,302
Limestone County: 466
Lowndes County: 463
Macon County: 181
Madison County: 1,271
Marengo County: 300
Marion County: 214
Marshall County: 1,680
Mobile County: 3,904
Monroe County: 231
Montgomery County: 3,947
Morgan County: 1,047
Perry County: 162
Pickens County: 222
Pike County: 417
Randolph County: 201
Russell County: 519
Shelby County: 1,176
St. Clair County: 347
Sumter County: 284
Talladega County: 300
Tallapoosa County: 583
Tuscaloosa County: 2,188
Walker County: 905
Washington County: 104
Wilcox County: 289
Winston County: 246
Total: 41,362