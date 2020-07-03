Clear
41,362 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 12,273 in last 14 days

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 11:49 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 11:53 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 41,362 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 12,273 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

In North Alabama, two more deaths were reported in Morgan County on Friday for a total of 5 and one more death was reported in Colbert County for a total of 6.

There are 983 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 152 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 103 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 42 in Tuscaloosa County, 24 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 560

Baldwin County: 828

Barbour County: 345

Bibb County: 186

Blount County: 226

Bullock County: 367

Butler County: 623

Calhoun County: 322

Chambers County: 612

Cherokee County: 85

Chilton County: 228

Choctaw County: 195

Clarke County: 272

Clay County: 62

Cleburne County: 36

Coffee County: 370

Colbert County: 383

Conecuh County: 197

Coosa County: 58

Covington County: 343

Crenshaw County: 125

Cullman County: 435

Dale County: 268

Dallas County: 868

DeKalb County: 694

Elmore County: 864

Escambia County: 332

Etowah County: 707

Fayette County: 67

Franklin County: 878

Geneva County: 78

Greene County: 183

Hale County: 306

Henry County: 131

Houston County: 461

Jackson County: 263

Jefferson County: 4,802

Lamar County: 75

Lauderdale County: 473

Lawrence County: 105

Lee County: 1,302

Limestone County: 466

Lowndes County: 463

Macon County: 181

Madison County: 1,271

Marengo County: 300

Marion County: 214

Marshall County: 1,680

Mobile County: 3,904

Monroe County: 231

Montgomery County: 3,947

Morgan County: 1,047

Perry County: 162

Pickens County: 222

Pike County: 417

Randolph County: 201

Russell County: 519

Shelby County: 1,176

St. Clair County: 347

Sumter County: 284

Talladega County: 300

Tallapoosa County: 583

Tuscaloosa County: 2,188

Walker County: 905

Washington County: 104

Wilcox County: 289

Winston County: 246

Total: 41,362

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41362

Reported Deaths: 983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4532143
Montgomery3875102
Mobile3797134
Tuscaloosa210739
Marshall162210
Lee124537
Shelby110923
Madison11047
Morgan10203
Walker87123
Franklin86314
Dallas8419
Elmore83614
Baldwin7359
Etowah64413
DeKalb6415
Butler60727
Chambers60027
Tallapoosa57269
Autauga55312
Unassigned50724
Russell5030
Lowndes45820
Lauderdale4576
Houston4464
Limestone4290
Cullman4114
Pike4075
Colbert3775
Bullock3649
Coffee3592
Barbour3331
Covington3327
St. Clair3192
Marengo29911
Hale29621
Escambia2936
Wilcox2848
Talladega2827
Calhoun2805
Sumter27912
Clarke2686
Dale2620
Jackson2522
Winston2373
Blount2181
Pickens2176
Chilton2152
Marion20613
Monroe2052
Choctaw19212
Randolph1889
Conecuh1866
Greene1788
Macon1778
Bibb1761
Perry1541
Henry1303
Crenshaw1243
Washington1027
Lawrence1000
Cherokee797
Lamar711
Geneva700
Fayette671
Clay612
Coosa571
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46890

Reported Deaths: 620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10765195
Davidson10125115
Rutherford273335
Hamilton257730
Sumner150752
Trousdale14905
Williamson114814
Knox10225
Out of TN10098
Wilson85917
Putnam8147
Robertson80111
Sevier7333
Lake6900
Tipton6205
Bledsoe6181
Bradley6043
Bedford5205
Unassigned5161
Montgomery5137
Macon4213
Hardeman3143
Maury3113
Fayette3012
Hamblen2964
Rhea2740
Loudon2711
Madison2642
Dyer2321
Cheatham2201
McMinn21817
Blount2053
Dickson1940
Cumberland1744
Lawrence1435
Lauderdale1362
Monroe1365
Washington1340
Jefferson1210
Coffee1150
Gibson1101
Obion1062
Anderson1052
Hardin1037
Smith1031
Sullivan1012
Greene862
Franklin823
Haywood812
Wayne800
Cocke760
Marshall741
Hickman730
Warren690
Marion674
White653
McNairy640
Weakley621
Grundy581
Lincoln580
Overton581
DeKalb570
Carter561
Giles551
Hawkins552
Unicoi550
Roane500
Henry420
Campbell411
Polk410
Carroll401
Grainger390
Henderson390
Johnson380
Cannon340
Claiborne320
Crockett323
Meigs320
Perry310
Sequatchie290
Chester260
Humphreys261
Jackson260
Morgan241
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress190
Clay160
Scott150
Union150
Houston130
Benton121
Moore100
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

