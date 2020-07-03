41,362 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 12,273 in last 14 days

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 41,362 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 12,273 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

In North Alabama, two more deaths were reported in Morgan County on Friday for a total of 5 and one more death was reported in Colbert County for a total of 6.

There are 983 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 28 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, seven in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 152 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 21 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 103 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 42 in Tuscaloosa County, 24 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 560

Baldwin County: 828

Barbour County: 345

Bibb County: 186

Blount County: 226

Bullock County: 367

Butler County: 623

Calhoun County: 322

Chambers County: 612

Cherokee County: 85

Chilton County: 228

Choctaw County: 195

Clarke County: 272

Clay County: 62

Cleburne County: 36

Coffee County: 370

Colbert County: 383

Conecuh County: 197

Coosa County: 58

Covington County: 343

Crenshaw County: 125

Cullman County: 435

Dale County: 268

Dallas County: 868

DeKalb County: 694

Elmore County: 864

Escambia County: 332

Etowah County: 707

Fayette County: 67

Franklin County: 878

Geneva County: 78

Greene County: 183

Hale County: 306

Henry County: 131

Houston County: 461

Jackson County: 263

Jefferson County: 4,802

Lamar County: 75

Lauderdale County: 473

Lawrence County: 105

Lee County: 1,302

Limestone County: 466

Lowndes County: 463

Macon County: 181

Madison County: 1,271

Marengo County: 300

Marion County: 214

Marshall County: 1,680

Mobile County: 3,904

Monroe County: 231

Montgomery County: 3,947

Morgan County: 1,047

Perry County: 162

Pickens County: 222

Pike County: 417

Randolph County: 201

Russell County: 519

Shelby County: 1,176

St. Clair County: 347

Sumter County: 284

Talladega County: 300

Tallapoosa County: 583

Tuscaloosa County: 2,188

Walker County: 905

Washington County: 104

Wilcox County: 289

Winston County: 246

Total: 41,362