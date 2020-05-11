Clear

401 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Alabama

Posted: May 11, 2020 12:16 PM
Updated: May 11, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Public Health on May 11 at 12:05 p.m. reports 401 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the state. 

At the same time, the department says 9,953 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state. 

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

Coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, five in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, six in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, four in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, two in Franklin County, three in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 61 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, six in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, four in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 90 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 15 in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 17 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 42 in Tallapoosa County, four in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 75

Baldwin County: 221

Barbour County: 61

Bibb County: 46

Blount County: 44

Bullock County: 24

Butler County: 190

Calhoun County: 125

Chambers County: 316

Cherokee County: 22

Chilton County: 66

Choctaw County: 66

Clarke County: 57

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 147

Colbert County: 66

Conecuh County: 13

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 53

Crenshaw County: 41

Cullman County: 65

Dale County: 43

Dallas County: 109

DeKalb County: 150

Elmore County: 152

Escambia County: 36

Etowah County: 182

Fayette County: 7

Franklin County: 233

Geneva County: 14

Greene County: 72

Hale County: 69

Henry County: 28

Houston County: 105

Jackson County: 60

Jefferson County: 1,123

Lamar County: 13

Lauderdale County: 95

Lawrence County: 25

Lee County: 427

Limestone County: 57

Lowndes County: 99

Macon County: 48

Madison County: 247

Marengo County: 80

Marion County: 96

Marshall County: 565

Mobile County: 1,465

Monroe County: 15

Montgomery County: 618

Morgan County: 93

Perry County: 19

Pickens County: 68

Pike County: 94

Randolph County: 104

Russell County: 79

Shelby County: 369

St. Clair County: 82

Sumter County: 101

Talladega County: 73

Tallapoosa County: 325

Tuscaloosa County: 281

Walker County: 106

Washington County: 53

Wilcox County: 81

Winston County: 21

Total: 9,953

Most Popular Stories

Community Events