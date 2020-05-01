40,000 face masks donated to Marshall County hospitals, hospice facility

There are 40,000 face masks on the way to Marshall County, a coronavirus hot spot.
The Bur-Tex Hosiery factory in DeKalb County donated the masks on Friday. They are going to two hospitals and a hospice facility in Marshall County.
The cloth masks were made from the socks that would normally be produced at the factory in Fyffe.
Since the factory shut down due to the coronavirus, the owner and some employees decided to make the masks for frontline workers.
Marshall Medical Centers will get 30,000 masks and the rest will go to Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
A representative with the medical centers said this is especially important now as they gear up to start elective surgeries again and require people inside to wear masks.
A representative from Bur-Tex said they added Emojis to bring a little cheer during this time.
Starting Saturday, the factory also plans to sell the masks at their store. So far, they've made 1.5 million masks just in the last week.
