40 teachers get coronavirus vaccine in Limestone County

Around 40 teachers in Limestone County got the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday at the Limestone County Health Department.

We spoke with some of the teachers about how they're feeling after getting the vaccine.

"I feel much more comfortable now knowing that I'm, you know, on that track to have that protection," said Mitzi Loomey.

Loomey teaches 2nd grade at Johnson Elementary in Limestone County. She was excited to finally get the vaccine.

"We weren't expecting it because we had been told, you know, that teachers are being put off for a while, so it was very exciting to get that news," said Loomey.

Other teachers also felt excitement about getting the vaccine, like Corey Winters.

"It takes a lot of stress out. You know, I'm constantly cleaning my classroom, hand sanitizing and wiping things down. To just have that to keep my students a little bit safer is really important to me," said Winters, East Limestone High School teacher.

It also takes stress away at home.

"I have a daughter on a heart transplant waiting list, and so, it's really kind of crucial that we get vaccinated in our home just to keep her safe," said Winters.

Loomey also wants to keep her students and family safe from the virus.

"I'm in contact with so many, you know, at my school, but also my mother is older and I don't want to bring anything home to her," said Loomey.

Getting the vaccine is the first step to returning to normal in the classroom for these teachers.

"I'm very ready to get it back to normal and have my kids back and get back to learning," said Loomey.

Eighty more teachers will get the vaccine Thursday and Friday from the health department in Limestone County.