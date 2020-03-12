4 from Alabama A&M self-isolating after attending same conference as coronavirus patient

Alabama A&M announced on Thursday that four individuals at the university recently went to a national conference where it has since been determined another attendee from another state tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The university says none of its four representatives had direct contact with the infected person.

Also, none of them have shown any symptoms of having the virus.

However, the four are self-isolating for 14 days “to ensure continued health and well-being of the campus community,” according to a news release.

The release also said: On Thursday, the university initiated an exercise that involved all residential instruction being provided in electronic and/or on-line format. This included courses that had previously been taught in the traditional classroom. On Friday, residential or traditional classroom instruction will resume as normal. Over the next week, other units will be implementing tests or trial run procedures for their daily operations that include remote workdays. Each area vice president is working with their respective units to discuss and implement those strategies.

The university has banned all institutionally-sponsored international travel and has limited non-essential domestic travel on a case-by-case basis.

As it relates to University Athletics, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, scheduled for March 13-14 in Birmingham, has been canceled. The conference has also suspended all athletic competition thru March 31.

All employees are still expected to continue their daily roles and responsibilities, with the exception of the aforementioned restrictions. Currently, all University non-athletic events for the remainder of the semester are still scheduled to take place. However, AAMU is restricting Spring Week events to students only -- including the concert. Community inquiries about concert refunds should be directed to Mrs. Diann Greer (256-372-8094) or Mr. Gary Edwards (256-372-4770).

Alabama A&M encourages all students, parents, faculty, staff, and other constituents to take precaution and monitor the University’s dedicated webpage HERE.