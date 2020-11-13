4 Huntsville City schools temporarily moving to virtual learning due to coronavirus

The Huntsville City School System announced Friday that four of its schools will temporarily transition to remote learning.

Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary and Ridgecrest elementary schools and Columbia and Huntsville high school will switch to virtual learning from Monday through Nov. 20.

This is due to the impact of coronavirus, including the number of positive cases, the number of students and staff in quarantine and the availability of substitute teachers.

In a news release, the districts said traditional students at those schools will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 30, with Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 already designated as e-learning days across the district. Thanksgiving holidays will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27.

The impacted schools will serve curbside meals for students during the remote learning period.

Instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year. Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher and principal.