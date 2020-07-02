39,604 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 11,091 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 39,604 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 11,091 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 961 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, six in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 143 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 20 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 102 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 39 in Tuscaloosa County, 23 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 553

Baldwin County: 735

Barbour County: 333

Bibb County: 176

Blount County: 218

Bullock County: 364

Butler County: 607

Calhoun County: 280

Chambers County: 600

Cherokee County: 79

Chilton County: 215

Choctaw County: 192

Clarke County: 268

Clay County: 61

Cleburne County: 30

Coffee County: 359

Colbert County: 377

Conecuh County: 186

Coosa County: 57

Covington County: 332

Crenshaw County: 124

Cullman County: 411

Dale County: 262

Dallas County: 841

DeKalb County: 641

Elmore County: 836

Escambia County: 293

Etowah County: 644

Fayette County: 67

Franklin County: 863

Geneva County: 70

Greene County: 178

Hale County: 296

Henry County: 130

Houston County: 446

Jackson County: 252

Jefferson County: 4,532

Lamar County: 71

Lauderdale County: 457

Lawrence County: 100

Lee County: 1,245

Limestone County: 429

Lowndes County: 458

Macon County: 177

Madison County: 1,104

Marengo County: 299

Marion County: 206

Marshall County: 1,622

Mobile County: 3,797

Monroe County: 205

Montgomery County: 3,875

Morgan County: 1,020

Perry County: 154

Pickens County: 217

Pike County: 407

Randolph County: 188

Russell County: 503

Shelby County: 1,109

St. Clair County: 319

Sumter County: 279

Talladega County: 282

Tallapoosa County: 572

Tuscaloosa County: 2,107

Walker County: 871

Washington County: 102

Wilcox County: 284

Winston County: 237

Total: 39,604

