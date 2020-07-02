Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

39,604 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 11,091 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 8:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 39,604 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 11,091 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 961 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, six in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 143 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 20 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 102 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 39 in Tuscaloosa County, 23 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 553

Baldwin County: 735

Barbour County: 333

Bibb County: 176

Blount County: 218

Bullock County: 364

Butler County: 607

Calhoun County: 280

Chambers County: 600

Cherokee County: 79

Chilton County: 215

Choctaw County: 192

Clarke County: 268

Clay County: 61

Cleburne County: 30

Coffee County: 359

Colbert County: 377

Conecuh County: 186

Coosa County: 57

Covington County: 332

Crenshaw County: 124

Cullman County: 411

Dale County: 262

Dallas County: 841

DeKalb County: 641

Elmore County: 836

Escambia County: 293

Etowah County: 644

Fayette County: 67

Franklin County: 863

Geneva County: 70

Greene County: 178

Hale County: 296

Henry County: 130

Houston County: 446

Jackson County: 252

Jefferson County: 4,532

Lamar County: 71

Lauderdale County: 457

Lawrence County: 100

Lee County: 1,245

Limestone County: 429

Lowndes County: 458

Macon County: 177

Madison County: 1,104

Marengo County: 299

Marion County: 206

Marshall County: 1,622

Mobile County: 3,797

Monroe County: 205

Montgomery County: 3,875

Morgan County: 1,020

Perry County: 154

Pickens County: 217

Pike County: 407

Randolph County: 188

Russell County: 503

Shelby County: 1,109

St. Clair County: 319

Sumter County: 279

Talladega County: 282

Tallapoosa County: 572

Tuscaloosa County: 2,107

Walker County: 871

Washington County: 102

Wilcox County: 284

Winston County: 237

Total: 39,604

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 39604

Reported Deaths: 961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4387142
Montgomery383999
Mobile3697134
Tuscaloosa204938
Marshall153710
Lee118937
Shelby108223
Madison10577
Morgan9813
Walker86723
Franklin85213
Dallas8198
Elmore81314
Baldwin6869
Etowah62513
Butler60427
DeKalb6025
Chambers58127
Tallapoosa56369
Autauga54511
Unassigned52025
Russell4840
Lowndes45820
Lauderdale4446
Houston4344
Limestone4090
Cullman4003
Pike3995
Colbert3685
Bullock3629
Coffee3532
Barbour3231
Covington3087
St. Clair3042
Hale29321
Marengo28611
Wilcox2808
Sumter27612
Calhoun2705
Talladega2677
Clarke2665
Escambia2636
Dale2440
Jackson2382
Winston2333
Blount2141
Chilton2112
Pickens2116
Marion20312
Monroe1972
Choctaw19212
Conecuh1804
Bibb1711
Macon1708
Randolph1709
Greene1667
Perry1451
Henry1303
Crenshaw1233
Lawrence1010
Washington1007
Cherokee747
Lamar711
Fayette671
Geneva670
Clay582
Coosa551
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45315

Reported Deaths: 609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10344193
Davidson9769114
Rutherford264835
Hamilton253230
Trousdale14895
Sumner146952
Williamson109014
Out of TN10447
Knox9825
Wilson82917
Putnam8057
Robertson79211
Lake6900
Sevier6573
Bledsoe6181
Tipton6114
Bradley5803
Bedford5205
Montgomery4937
Unassigned4251
Macon4093
Hardeman3041
Maury2973
Fayette2922
Rhea2720
Loudon2651
Hamblen2634
Madison2552
Dyer2251
McMinn21617
Cheatham2141
Blount1883
Dickson1800
Cumberland1733
Monroe1354
Washington1340
Lawrence1335
Lauderdale1202
Coffee1090
Jefferson1070
Gibson1061
Anderson1042
Hardin1005
Obion982
Smith961
Sullivan912
Greene852
Franklin803
Wayne770
Haywood742
Marshall731
Hickman720
Cocke700
Marion674
Warren650
White643
McNairy620
Weakley611
Lincoln590
Grundy581
Overton571
Carter561
DeKalb540
Unicoi540
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane460
Henry420
Polk410
Campbell391
Carroll391
Grainger370
Johnson370
Henderson350
Meigs320
Perry320
Cannon310
Crockett313
Claiborne280
Sequatchie280
Jackson260
Morgan241
Chester230
Humphreys231
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress180
Clay160
Scott150
Union130
Benton121
Houston120
Moore80
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events