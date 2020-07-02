39,604 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 11,091 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 39,604 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 11,091 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 22,082 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 961 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 12 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, six in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, four in Cullman County, nine in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 14 in Franklin County, eight in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 143 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 20 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 13 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 102 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 39 in Tuscaloosa County, 23 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 553
Baldwin County: 735
Barbour County: 333
Bibb County: 176
Blount County: 218
Bullock County: 364
Butler County: 607
Calhoun County: 280
Chambers County: 600
Cherokee County: 79
Chilton County: 215
Choctaw County: 192
Clarke County: 268
Clay County: 61
Cleburne County: 30
Coffee County: 359
Colbert County: 377
Conecuh County: 186
Coosa County: 57
Covington County: 332
Crenshaw County: 124
Cullman County: 411
Dale County: 262
Dallas County: 841
DeKalb County: 641
Elmore County: 836
Escambia County: 293
Etowah County: 644
Fayette County: 67
Franklin County: 863
Geneva County: 70
Greene County: 178
Hale County: 296
Henry County: 130
Houston County: 446
Jackson County: 252
Jefferson County: 4,532
Lamar County: 71
Lauderdale County: 457
Lawrence County: 100
Lee County: 1,245
Limestone County: 429
Lowndes County: 458
Macon County: 177
Madison County: 1,104
Marengo County: 299
Marion County: 206
Marshall County: 1,622
Mobile County: 3,797
Monroe County: 205
Montgomery County: 3,875
Morgan County: 1,020
Perry County: 154
Pickens County: 217
Pike County: 407
Randolph County: 188
Russell County: 503
Shelby County: 1,109
St. Clair County: 319
Sumter County: 279
Talladega County: 282
Tallapoosa County: 572
Tuscaloosa County: 2,107
Walker County: 871
Washington County: 102
Wilcox County: 284
Winston County: 237
Total: 39,604