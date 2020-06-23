39 positive coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported at Florence nursing home

Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says 19 residents and 20 employees at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three residents have died of coronavirus, Executive Director Linda Graves said Tuesday.

“Of the 19 residents, five have recovered and others are improving daily,” Graves said.

On June 10, Graves told WAAY 31 that two residents had tested positive for coronavirus. She said no employees had tested positive for coronavirus, and no residents had died from the virus. (Read more here)

As of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports that a total of 306 positive coronavirus cases and 4 deaths related to coronavirus have occurred in Lauderdale County.