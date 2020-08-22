Annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo brings in thousands of people

Friday and Saturday is the 38th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo. Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely, suggested to WAAY 31 if it's safe for other events, it's safe for his rodeo.

He said to get in, you need to have a mask. Deputies will encourage people to follow CDC guidelines, but he admitted once people are inside, it could be tough to enforce the rules.

“It’d be ridiculous for us to go up there and demand that they leave, but to get here and to get inside they do have to have a mask,” said Blakely.

Blakely said more than 300 people are competing in this weekends rodeo. Add thousands of other fans and it's one of the biggest events in Limestone County every year.

“This is Americana at its finest and it’s what people love to do, and I think people, you’ll see a lot of them come out and enjoy our rodeo," said Blakely.

If you go, you can expect to see a lot of signs reminding you to wear a mask and stay socially distanced. This year there will be eight concession stands, compared to two in previous years, to prevent large gatherings.

In past years, the sheriff's office told WAAY 31 the rodeo can raise up to $100,000 a year and called it the biggest fundraiser for the office.

“We probably could have had it in May, we probably could have had it the first time we postponed it in June. There’s events going on all over," said Blakely.

If you plan to come to the rodeo this year, it opens at 8 pm at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena.