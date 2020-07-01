38,442 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,696 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 38,442 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 10,696 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 947 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, four in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 13 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 142 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 20 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 99 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 38 in Tuscaloosa County, 23 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 545

Baldwin County: 686

Barbour County: 323

Bibb County: 171

Blount County: 214

Bullock County: 362

Butler County: 604

Calhoun County: 270

Chambers County: 581

Cherokee County: 74

Chilton County: 211

Choctaw County: 192

Clarke County: 266

Clay County: 58

Cleburne County: 29

Coffee County: 353

Colbert County: 368

Conecuh County: 180

Coosa County: 55

Covington County: 308

Crenshaw County: 123

Cullman County: 400

Dale County: 244

Dallas County: 819

DeKalb County: 602

Elmore County: 813

Escambia County: 263

Etowah County: 625

Fayette County: 67

Franklin County: 852

Geneva County: 67

Greene County: 166

Hale County: 293

Henry County: 130

Houston County: 434

Jackson County: 238

Jefferson County: 4,387

Lamar County: 71

Lauderdale County: 444

Lawrence County: 101

Lee County: 1,189

Limestone County: 409

Lowndes County: 458

Macon County: 170

Madison County: 1,057

Marengo County: 286

Marion County: 203

Marshall County: 1,537

Mobile County: 3,697

Monroe County: 197

Montgomery County: 3,839

Morgan County: 981

Perry County: 145

Pickens County: 211

Pike County: 399

Randolph County: 170

Russell County: 484

Shelby County: 1.082

St. Clair County: 304

Sumter County: 276

Talladega County: 267

Tallapoosa County: 563

Tuscaloosa County: 2,049

Walker County: 867

Washington County: 100

Wilcox County: 280

Winston County: 233

Total: 38,442

