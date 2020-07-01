38,442 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,696 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 38,442 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 10,696 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 947 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, four in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, seven in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 13 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 21 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 142 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 20 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, seven in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, 10 in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 99 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, one in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 38 in Tuscaloosa County, 23 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 545
Baldwin County: 686
Barbour County: 323
Bibb County: 171
Blount County: 214
Bullock County: 362
Butler County: 604
Calhoun County: 270
Chambers County: 581
Cherokee County: 74
Chilton County: 211
Choctaw County: 192
Clarke County: 266
Clay County: 58
Cleburne County: 29
Coffee County: 353
Colbert County: 368
Conecuh County: 180
Coosa County: 55
Covington County: 308
Crenshaw County: 123
Cullman County: 400
Dale County: 244
Dallas County: 819
DeKalb County: 602
Elmore County: 813
Escambia County: 263
Etowah County: 625
Fayette County: 67
Franklin County: 852
Geneva County: 67
Greene County: 166
Hale County: 293
Henry County: 130
Houston County: 434
Jackson County: 238
Jefferson County: 4,387
Lamar County: 71
Lauderdale County: 444
Lawrence County: 101
Lee County: 1,189
Limestone County: 409
Lowndes County: 458
Macon County: 170
Madison County: 1,057
Marengo County: 286
Marion County: 203
Marshall County: 1,537
Mobile County: 3,697
Monroe County: 197
Montgomery County: 3,839
Morgan County: 981
Perry County: 145
Pickens County: 211
Pike County: 399
Randolph County: 170
Russell County: 484
Shelby County: 1.082
St. Clair County: 304
Sumter County: 276
Talladega County: 267
Tallapoosa County: 563
Tuscaloosa County: 2,049
Walker County: 867
Washington County: 100
Wilcox County: 280
Winston County: 233
Total: 38,442