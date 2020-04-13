3,803 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9 p.m. Monday, April 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 3,803 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 103 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: One in Autauga County, one in Baldwin County, eight in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Cullman County, seven in Etowah County, one in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 15 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, nine in Lee County, one in Macon County, three in Madison County, one in Marengo County, four in Marion County, two in Marshall County, 17 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, four in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Talladega County, seven in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 19

Baldwin County: 78

Barbour County: 9

Bibb County: 17

Blount County: 15

Bullock County: 6

Butler County: 8

Calhoun County: 61

Chambers County: 212

Cherokee County: 9

Chilton County: 33

Choctaw County: 10

Clarke County: 19

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 36

Colbert County: 10

Conecuh County: 5

Coosa County: 18

Covington County: 13

Crenshaw County: 3

Cullman County: 39

Dale County: 12

Dallas County: 14

DeKalb County: 28

Elmore County: 37

Escambia County: 10

Etowah County: 78

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 10

Geneva County: 1

Greene County: 18

Hale County: 15

Henry County: 13

Houston County: 47

Jackson County: 26

Jefferson County: 617

Lamar County: 7

Lauderdale County: 22

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 250

Limestone County: 37

Lowndes County: 16

Macon County: 17

Madison County: 188

Marengo County: 24

Marion County: 57

Marshall County: 103

Mobile County: 491

Monroe County: 7

Montgomery County: 149

Morgan County: 41

Perry County: 6

Pickens County: 23

Pike County: 21

Randolph County: 40

Russell County: 28

Shelby County: 230

St. Clair County: 43

Sumter County: 23

Talladega County: 38

Tallapoosa County: 107

Tuscaloosa County: 120

Walker County: 84

Washington County: 12

Wilcox County: 31

Winston County: 4

Total: 3,803

