37,536 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,715 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 37,536 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 10,715 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 926 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, six in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, six in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 13 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 20 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 140 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, five in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 19 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 94 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 36 in Tuscaloosa County, 17 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 530
Baldwin County: 663
Barbour County: 322
Bibb County: 167
Blount County: 204
Bullock County: 360
Butler County: 604
Calhoun County: 268
Chambers County: 576
Cherokee County: 71
Chilton County: 206
Choctaw County: 191
Clarke County: 264
Clay County: 53
Cleburne County: 29
Coffee County: 352
Colbert County: 363
Conecuh County: 178
Coosa County: 55
Covington County: 308
Crenshaw County: 122
Cullman County: 398
Dale County: 241
Dallas County: 808
DeKalb County: 576
Elmore County: 806
Escambia County: 258
Etowah County: 606
Fayette County: 66
Franklin County: 843
Geneva County: 63
Greene County: 164
Hale County: 285
Henry County: 129
Houston County: 424
Jackson County: 210
Jefferson County: 4,210
Lamar County: 71
Lauderdale County: 410
Lawrence County: 100
Lee County: 1,167
Limestone County: 403
Lowndes County: 457
Macon County: 166
Madison County: 1,021
Marengo County: 277
Marion County: 200
Marshall County: 1,495
Mobile County: 3,634
Monroe County: 194
Montgomery County: 3,788
Morgan County: 955
Perry County: 135
Pickens County: 204
Pike County: 396
Randolph County: 169
Russell County: 469
Shelby County: 1.056
St. Clair County: 292
Sumter County: 275
Talladega County: 257
Tallapoosa County: 560
Tuscaloosa County: 1,964
Walker County: 843
Washington County: 98
Wilcox County: 278
Winston County: 229
Total: 37,536