37,536 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,715 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 37,536 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 10,715 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 926 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, six in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, six in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 13 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 20 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 140 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, five in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 19 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 94 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 36 in Tuscaloosa County, 17 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 530

Baldwin County: 663

Barbour County: 322

Bibb County: 167

Blount County: 204

Bullock County: 360

Butler County: 604

Calhoun County: 268

Chambers County: 576

Cherokee County: 71

Chilton County: 206

Choctaw County: 191

Clarke County: 264

Clay County: 53

Cleburne County: 29

Coffee County: 352

Colbert County: 363

Conecuh County: 178

Coosa County: 55

Covington County: 308

Crenshaw County: 122

Cullman County: 398

Dale County: 241

Dallas County: 808

DeKalb County: 576

Elmore County: 806

Escambia County: 258

Etowah County: 606

Fayette County: 66

Franklin County: 843

Geneva County: 63

Greene County: 164

Hale County: 285

Henry County: 129

Houston County: 424

Jackson County: 210

Jefferson County: 4,210

Lamar County: 71

Lauderdale County: 410

Lawrence County: 100

Lee County: 1,167

Limestone County: 403

Lowndes County: 457

Macon County: 166

Madison County: 1,021

Marengo County: 277

Marion County: 200

Marshall County: 1,495

Mobile County: 3,634

Monroe County: 194

Montgomery County: 3,788

Morgan County: 955

Perry County: 135

Pickens County: 204

Pike County: 396

Randolph County: 169

Russell County: 469

Shelby County: 1.056

St. Clair County: 292

Sumter County: 275

Talladega County: 257

Tallapoosa County: 560

Tuscaloosa County: 1,964

Walker County: 843

Washington County: 98

Wilcox County: 278

Winston County: 229

Total: 37,536

