37,536 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,715 in last 14 days

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 8:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 37,536 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 10,715 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 926 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, six in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, six in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 13 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 20 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 140 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, five in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 19 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 94 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 36 in Tuscaloosa County, 17 in Walker County, seven in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 530

Baldwin County: 663

Barbour County: 322

Bibb County: 167

Blount County: 204

Bullock County: 360

Butler County: 604

Calhoun County: 268

Chambers County: 576

Cherokee County: 71

Chilton County: 206

Choctaw County: 191

Clarke County: 264

Clay County: 53

Cleburne County: 29

Coffee County: 352

Colbert County: 363

Conecuh County: 178

Coosa County: 55

Covington County: 308

Crenshaw County: 122

Cullman County: 398

Dale County: 241

Dallas County: 808

DeKalb County: 576

Elmore County: 806

Escambia County: 258

Etowah County: 606

Fayette County: 66

Franklin County: 843

Geneva County: 63

Greene County: 164

Hale County: 285

Henry County: 129

Houston County: 424

Jackson County: 210

Jefferson County: 4,210

Lamar County: 71

Lauderdale County: 410

Lawrence County: 100

Lee County: 1,167

Limestone County: 403

Lowndes County: 457

Macon County: 166

Madison County: 1,021

Marengo County: 277

Marion County: 200

Marshall County: 1,495

Mobile County: 3,634

Monroe County: 194

Montgomery County: 3,788

Morgan County: 955

Perry County: 135

Pickens County: 204

Pike County: 396

Randolph County: 169

Russell County: 469

Shelby County: 1.056

St. Clair County: 292

Sumter County: 275

Talladega County: 257

Tallapoosa County: 560

Tuscaloosa County: 1,964

Walker County: 843

Washington County: 98

Wilcox County: 278

Winston County: 229

Total: 37,536

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 42297

Reported Deaths: 592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9671186
Davidson9016110
Rutherford245034
Hamilton243330
Trousdale14825
Sumner137151
Williamson100114
Knox9475
Out of TN9097
Putnam7737
Robertson76811
Wilson76217
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton6054
Sevier5883
Bedford5025
Bradley4933
Montgomery4647
Unassigned3850
Macon3613
Hardeman2871
Maury2823
Rhea2660
Fayette2632
Loudon2541
Madison2332
McMinn21217
Dyer2060
Hamblen2044
Cheatham1951
Dickson1680
Cumberland1653
Blount1623
Washington1280
Monroe1184
Lawrence1164
Lauderdale1112
Coffee1050
Jefferson990
Anderson972
Gibson971
Obion932
Hardin895
Sullivan872
Greene812
Smith791
Wayne750
Franklin733
Hickman700
Haywood672
Marshall671
White633
Marion614
Grundy591
Warren580
McNairy560
Weakley561
Overton550
Lincoln530
Unicoi530
Carter521
Cocke510
DeKalb500
Giles501
Hawkins492
Roane430
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Johnson350
Grainger320
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Crockett303
Perry300
Cannon260
Claiborne240
Sequatchie240
Jackson230
Morgan231
Chester210
Humphreys201
Stewart200
Decatur190
Fentress170
Clay140
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Van Buren70
Moore60
Pickett60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

