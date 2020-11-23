37 active coronavirus cases confirmed at Boaz nursing home

A long-term care facility in Boaz has confirmed coronavirus cases among its staff and residents.

As of last Thursday, Diversicare of Boaz said there were 37 active cases among residents.

The facility also confirmed staff members tested positive but did not specify how many.

The facility said “We are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance. At this time, Diversicare of Boaz is currently caring for 37 COVID-19 positive residents."

“Limits on visitation will continue, per guidance from the CDC, and we are working hard to make sure residents can still connect with their loved ones by phone, text, or video chat.”

Since the pandemic began, there have been nearly 11,000 positive cases in long-term care facilities across Alabama.