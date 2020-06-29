36,682 total cases, 905 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Alabama

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, there are 36,682 total cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama.

Monday’s number increased 1,718‬ cases from Sunday’s 34,964 cases. That’s according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard for coronavirus data.

The department told WAAY 31 on Sunday that the automatic feeds from laboratories did not process. This means Monday’s update includes lab results from June 27 and June 28. This affects the total confirmed cases and total amount of people tested.

Also, on Monday at 10 a.m., there are 905 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the state, and 18,866 presumed recoveries.

There have been 10,425 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 14 days.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus