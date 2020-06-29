36,682 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,425 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, June 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 36,682 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 10,425 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 905 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, four in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 11 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 20 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 134 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, four in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 18 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 133 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 93 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 36 in Tuscaloosa County, 15 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 521

Baldwin County: 626

Barbour County: 319

Bibb County: 162

Blount County: 196

Bullock County: 360

Butler County: 602

Calhoun County: 261

Chambers County: 571

Cherokee County: 70

Chilton County: 203

Choctaw County: 191

Clarke County: 261

Clay County: 48

Cleburne County: 30

Coffee County: 346

Colbert County: 358

Conecuh County: 176

Coosa County: 55

Covington County: 302

Crenshaw County: 122

Cullman County: 393

Dale County: 235

Dallas County: 781

DeKalb County: 562

Elmore County: 796

Escambia County: 248

Etowah County: 597

Fayette County: 66

Franklin County: 831

Geneva County: 59

Greene County: 164

Hale County: 281

Henry County: 128

Houston County: 420

Jackson County: 204

Jefferson County: 4,053

Lamar County: 70

Lauderdale County: 392

Lawrence County: 97

Lee County: 1,135

Limestone County: 394

Lowndes County: 456

Macon County: 165

Madison County: 996

Marengo County: 273

Marion County: 197

Marshall County: 1,453

Mobile County: 3,537

Monroe County: 189

Montgomery County: 3,727

Morgan County: 939

Perry County: 132

Pickens County: 198

Pike County: 395

Randolph County: 163

Russell County: 452

Shelby County: 1.018

St. Clair County: 277

Sumter County: 274

Talladega County: 245

Tallapoosa County: 556

Tuscaloosa County: 1,925

Walker County: 827

Washington County: 98

Wilcox County: 278

Winston County: 226

Total: 36,682

