36,682 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 10,425 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, June 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 36,682 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 10,425 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 905 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 11 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, four in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 14 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 11 in Franklin County, seven in Greene County, 20 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 134 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, four in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, 18 in Lowndes County, eight in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 133 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 93 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 36 in Tuscaloosa County, 15 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and three in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 521
Baldwin County: 626
Barbour County: 319
Bibb County: 162
Blount County: 196
Bullock County: 360
Butler County: 602
Calhoun County: 261
Chambers County: 571
Cherokee County: 70
Chilton County: 203
Choctaw County: 191
Clarke County: 261
Clay County: 48
Cleburne County: 30
Coffee County: 346
Colbert County: 358
Conecuh County: 176
Coosa County: 55
Covington County: 302
Crenshaw County: 122
Cullman County: 393
Dale County: 235
Dallas County: 781
DeKalb County: 562
Elmore County: 796
Escambia County: 248
Etowah County: 597
Fayette County: 66
Franklin County: 831
Geneva County: 59
Greene County: 164
Hale County: 281
Henry County: 128
Houston County: 420
Jackson County: 204
Jefferson County: 4,053
Lamar County: 70
Lauderdale County: 392
Lawrence County: 97
Lee County: 1,135
Limestone County: 394
Lowndes County: 456
Macon County: 165
Madison County: 996
Marengo County: 273
Marion County: 197
Marshall County: 1,453
Mobile County: 3,537
Monroe County: 189
Montgomery County: 3,727
Morgan County: 939
Perry County: 132
Pickens County: 198
Pike County: 395
Randolph County: 163
Russell County: 452
Shelby County: 1.018
St. Clair County: 277
Sumter County: 274
Talladega County: 245
Tallapoosa County: 556
Tuscaloosa County: 1,925
Walker County: 827
Washington County: 98
Wilcox County: 278
Winston County: 226
Total: 36,682