36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

There are now 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. One of these cases is in Madison County.
The updates were posted to the ADPH website on Tuesday. It shows one case in Baldwin County, two in Elmore, one in Lee, 20 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, one in Madison, two in Montgomery, four in Shelby, one in St. Clair and three in Tuscaloosa.
ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.
