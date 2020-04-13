3,583 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 7:31 a.m. Monday, April 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 3,583 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 61 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama, one in Autauga County, eight in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, six in Etowah County, two in Jackson County, eight in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, six in Lee County, one in Macon County, three in Madison County, one in Marengo County, two in Marion County, one in Marshall County, nine in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, two in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, two in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 19

Baldwin County: 71

Barbour County: 10

Bibb County: 16

Blount County: 13

Bullock County: 4

Butler County: 7

Calhoun County: 60

Chambers County: 200

Cherokee County: 9

Chilton County: 30

Choctaw County: 10

Clarke County: 19

Clay County: 14

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 32

Colbert County: 9

Conecuh County: 5

Coosa County: 18

Covington County: 13

Crenshaw County: 3

Cullman County: 39

Dale County: 8

Dallas County: 14

DeKalb County: 26

Elmore County: 33

Escambia County: 8

Etowah County: 77

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 10

Geneva County: 1

Greene County: 17

Hale County: 15

Henry County: 11

Houston County: 44

Jackson County: 25

Jefferson County: 597

Lamar County: 8

Lauderdale County: 21

Lawrence County: 8

Lee County: 236

Limestone County: 37

Lowndes County: 14

Macon County: 14

Madison County: 187

Marengo County: 21

Marion County: 52

Marshall County: 99

Mobile County: 454

Monroe County: 6

Montgomery County: 120

Morgan County: 39

Perry County: 6

Pickens County: 22

Pike County: 20

Randolph County: 36

Russell County: 24

Shelby County: 213

St. Clair County: 42

Sumter County: 20

Talladega County: 34

Tallapoosa County: 99

Tuscaloosa County: 119

Walker County: 83

Washington County: 12

Wilcox County: 30

Winston County: 4

Total: 3,583

