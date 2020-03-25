Clear
UPDATE: 1 coronavirus cases confirmed in Marshall County, 14 more in Madison, first in Colbert

Numbers also rose in Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Morgan counties

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 5:24 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 5:56 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Public Health revised its numbers and put Marshall County's number of coronavirus cases at one. This is a dramatic reduction in the 35 the department initially reported.

The information below is updated to be correct

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday that 386 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

This included the revelation of 1 cases in Marshall County. This is the first time any cases have been reported in Marshall County.

One case also was confirmed in Colbert County. This is that county's first.

One case also was confirmed in Lawrence County. This is that county's first.

Since numbers released on Wednesday morning:

* Cullman County now has four cases, an increase of one.

* Franklin County now has two cases, an increase of one.

* Lauderdale County now has seven cases, an increase of one.

* Madison County now has 35 cases, an increase of 14.

* Morgan County now has five cases, an increase of 3.

