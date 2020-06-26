33,717 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,553 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, June 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 33,717 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 9,553 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 887 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 13 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 11 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 133 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 91 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 13 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 482
Baldwin County: 500
Barbour County: 309
Bibb County: 150
Blount County: 181
Bullock County: 347
Butler County: 592
Calhoun County: 228
Chambers County: 545
Cherokee County: 65
Chilton County: 189
Choctaw County: 188
Clarke County: 252
Clay County: 35
Cleburne County: 24
Coffee County: 334
Colbert County: 333
Conecuh County: 159
Coosa County: 54
Covington County: 280
Crenshaw County: 120
Cullman County: 365
Dale County: 221
Dallas County: 728
DeKalb County: 506
Elmore County: 744
Escambia County: 208
Etowah County: 521
Fayette County: 64
Franklin County: 826
Geneva County: 59
Greene County: 160
Hale County: 270
Henry County: 130
Houston County: 396
Jackson County: 196
Jefferson County: 3,481
Lamar County: 63
Lauderdale County: 352
Lawrence County: 85
Lee County: 1,026
Limestone County: 334
Lowndes County: 432
Macon County: 159
Madison County: 864
Marengo County: 260
Marion County: 184
Marshall County: 1,326
Mobile County: 3,271
Monroe County: 178
Montgomery County: 3,521
Morgan County: 886
Perry County: 104
Pickens County: 188
Pike County: 382
Randolph County: 150
Russell County: 409
Shelby County: 914
St. Clair County: 237
Sumter County: 274
Talladega County: 206
Tallapoosa County: 534
Tuscaloosa County: 1,795
Walker County: 763
Washington County: 97
Wilcox County: 267
Winston County: 214
Total: 33,717