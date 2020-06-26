Clear

33,717 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,553 in last 14 days

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 9:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, June 26, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 33,717 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 9,553 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 887 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, eight in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 13 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 11 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 133 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 91 in Montgomery County, three in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, five in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 13 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 482

Baldwin County: 500

Barbour County: 309

Bibb County: 150

Blount County: 181

Bullock County: 347

Butler County: 592

Calhoun County: 228

Chambers County: 545

Cherokee County: 65

Chilton County: 189

Choctaw County: 188

Clarke County: 252

Clay County: 35

Cleburne County: 24

Coffee County: 334

Colbert County: 333

Conecuh County: 159

Coosa County: 54

Covington County: 280

Crenshaw County: 120

Cullman County: 365

Dale County: 221

Dallas County: 728

DeKalb County: 506

Elmore County: 744

Escambia County: 208

Etowah County: 521

Fayette County: 64

Franklin County: 826

Geneva County: 59

Greene County: 160

Hale County: 270

Henry County: 130

Houston County: 396

Jackson County: 196

Jefferson County: 3,481

Lamar County: 63

Lauderdale County: 352

Lawrence County: 85

Lee County: 1,026

Limestone County: 334

Lowndes County: 432

Macon County: 159

Madison County: 864

Marengo County: 260

Marion County: 184

Marshall County: 1,326

Mobile County: 3,271

Monroe County: 178

Montgomery County: 3,521

Morgan County: 886

Perry County: 104

Pickens County: 188

Pike County: 382

Randolph County: 150

Russell County: 409

Shelby County: 914

St. Clair County: 237

Sumter County: 274

Talladega County: 206

Tallapoosa County: 534

Tuscaloosa County: 1,795

Walker County: 763

Washington County: 97

Wilcox County: 267

Winston County: 214

Total: 33,717

