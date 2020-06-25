Clear

32,753 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,631 in last 14 days

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 8:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 32,753 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 9,631 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 880 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, three in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, seven in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 11 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 87 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 12 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 473

Baldwin County: 462

Barbour County: 303

Bibb County: 146

Blount County: 173

Bullock County: 347

Butler County: 586

Calhoun County: 225

Chambers County: 535

Cherokee County: 62

Chilton County: 178

Choctaw County: 187

Clarke County: 243

Clay County: 35

Cleburne County: 23

Coffee County: 326

Colbert County: 323

Conecuh County: 153

Coosa County: 54

Covington County: 270

Crenshaw County: 119

Cullman County: 348

Dale County: 216

Dallas County: 711

DeKalb County: 484

Elmore County: 730

Escambia County: 190

Etowah County: 485

Fayette County: 62

Franklin County: 812

Geneva County: 55

Greene County: 160

Hale County: 267

Henry County: 128

Houston County: 373

Jackson County: 178

Jefferson County: 3,332

Lamar County: 62

Lauderdale County: 332

Lawrence County: 84

Lee County: 1,001

Limestone County: 318

Lowndes County: 431

Macon County: 153

Madison County: 818

Marengo County: 255

Marion County: 183

Marshall County: 1,265

Mobile County: 3,219

Monroe County: 174

Montgomery County: 3,467

Morgan County: 859

Perry County: 102

Pickens County: 178

Pike County: 378

Randolph County: 150

Russell County: 407

Shelby County: 877

St. Clair County: 228

Sumter County: 271

Talladega County: 200

Tallapoosa County: 534

Tuscaloosa County: 1,739

Walker County: 751

Washington County: 94

Wilcox County: 261

Winston County: 208

Total: 32,753

