32,753 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,631 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 32,753 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 9,631 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 880 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, three in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, seven in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 13 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 11 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 87 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 12 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 473
Baldwin County: 462
Barbour County: 303
Bibb County: 146
Blount County: 173
Bullock County: 347
Butler County: 586
Calhoun County: 225
Chambers County: 535
Cherokee County: 62
Chilton County: 178
Choctaw County: 187
Clarke County: 243
Clay County: 35
Cleburne County: 23
Coffee County: 326
Colbert County: 323
Conecuh County: 153
Coosa County: 54
Covington County: 270
Crenshaw County: 119
Cullman County: 348
Dale County: 216
Dallas County: 711
DeKalb County: 484
Elmore County: 730
Escambia County: 190
Etowah County: 485
Fayette County: 62
Franklin County: 812
Geneva County: 55
Greene County: 160
Hale County: 267
Henry County: 128
Houston County: 373
Jackson County: 178
Jefferson County: 3,332
Lamar County: 62
Lauderdale County: 332
Lawrence County: 84
Lee County: 1,001
Limestone County: 318
Lowndes County: 431
Macon County: 153
Madison County: 818
Marengo County: 255
Marion County: 183
Marshall County: 1,265
Mobile County: 3,219
Monroe County: 174
Montgomery County: 3,467
Morgan County: 859
Perry County: 102
Pickens County: 178
Pike County: 378
Randolph County: 150
Russell County: 407
Shelby County: 877
St. Clair County: 228
Sumter County: 271
Talladega County: 200
Tallapoosa County: 534
Tuscaloosa County: 1,739
Walker County: 751
Washington County: 94
Wilcox County: 261
Winston County: 208
Total: 32,753