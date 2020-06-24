Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

31,624 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama;18,866 presumed recoveries

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 31,624 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 9,181 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 879 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, seven in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 87 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 12 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 463

Baldwin County: 449

Barbour County: 287

Bibb County: 138

Blount County: 165

Bullock County: 332

Butler County: 582

Calhoun County: 212

Chambers County: 529

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 178

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 230

Clay County: 34

Cleburne County: 23

Coffee County: 326

Colbert County: 314

Conecuh County: 151

Coosa County: 52

Covington County: 254

Crenshaw County: 118

Cullman County: 326

Dale County: 209

Dallas County: 687

DeKalb County: 445

Elmore County: 706

Escambia County: 172

Etowah County: 453

Fayette County: 60

Franklin County: 799

Geneva County: 53

Greene County: 157

Hale County: 264

Henry County: 123

Houston County: 372

Jackson County: 163

Jefferson County: 3,187

Lamar County: 59

Lauderdale County: 323

Lawrence County: 81

Lee County: 959

Limestone County: 294

Lowndes County: 424

Macon County: 150

Madison County: 753

Marengo County: 248

Marion County: 179

Marshall County: 1,182

Mobile County: 3,164

Monroe County: 171

Montgomery County: 3,394

Morgan County: 818

Perry County: 96

Pickens County: 174

Pike County: 373

Randolph County: 147

Russell County: 391

Shelby County: 843

St. Clair County: 219

Sumter County: 271

Talladega County: 193

Tallapoosa County: 524

Tuscaloosa County: 1,665

Walker County: 731

Washington County: 94

Wilcox County: 257

Winston County: 193

Total: 31,624

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31624

Reported Deaths: 879
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery330785
Jefferson3100126
Mobile3052132
Tuscaloosa163735
Marshall11409
Lee90035
Shelby81122
Franklin78410
Morgan7752
Madison7276
Walker71210
Elmore68912
Dallas6606
Butler57927
Chambers52027
Tallapoosa51869
Autauga4478
Baldwin4359
Etowah42912
DeKalb4275
Unassigned42710
Lowndes42315
Russell3780
Pike3664
Houston3544
Bullock3259
Coffee3151
Cullman3123
Lauderdale3064
Colbert3035
Limestone2830
Barbour2791
Sumter26912
Hale26418
Wilcox2518
Marengo24311
Covington2382
Clarke2214
St. Clair2102
Calhoun2085
Dale2060
Talladega1896
Choctaw18512
Winston1781
Marion17112
Pickens1716
Chilton1692
Monroe1682
Escambia1666
Jackson1593
Greene1576
Blount1561
Macon1477
Conecuh1441
Randolph1449
Bibb1321
Henry1213
Crenshaw1163
Washington946
Perry910
Lawrence770
Fayette591
Lamar570
Cherokee567
Coosa521
Geneva510
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8268166
Davidson786798
Rutherford215033
Hamilton212028
Trousdale14685
Sumner121249
Williamson81314
Knox7165
Robertson71510
Lake6890
Putnam6767
Wilson64915
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5654
Out of TN5378
Sevier4643
Bedford4364
Bradley3933
Montgomery3925
Hardeman2571
Rhea2560
Unassigned2530
Maury2412
Loudon2391
Macon2303
Fayette2132
Madison2022
McMinn18316
Cheatham1750
Dyer1740
Dickson1500
Cumberland1483
Blount1393
Hamblen1344
Monroe1104
Washington1070
Coffee990
Lawrence953
Lauderdale821
Gibson801
Anderson782
Sullivan752
Obion731
Hardin715
Franklin693
Wayne670
Hickman650
Jefferson640
Greene562
White553
Haywood542
Marion534
Unicoi530
Grundy511
Smith511
Lincoln490
Marshall481
McNairy450
Overton440
Weakley440
DeKalb430
Hawkins422
Warren390
Giles380
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Roane350
Carter321
Cocke310
Meigs310
Perry280
Campbell271
Crockett263
Johnson260
Grainger250
Henderson250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Clay140
Scott140
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events