31,624 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama;18,866 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 31,624 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 9,181 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 879 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, seven in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 87 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 12 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 463
Baldwin County: 449
Barbour County: 287
Bibb County: 138
Blount County: 165
Bullock County: 332
Butler County: 582
Calhoun County: 212
Chambers County: 529
Cherokee County: 56
Chilton County: 178
Choctaw County: 185
Clarke County: 230
Clay County: 34
Cleburne County: 23
Coffee County: 326
Colbert County: 314
Conecuh County: 151
Coosa County: 52
Covington County: 254
Crenshaw County: 118
Cullman County: 326
Dale County: 209
Dallas County: 687
DeKalb County: 445
Elmore County: 706
Escambia County: 172
Etowah County: 453
Fayette County: 60
Franklin County: 799
Geneva County: 53
Greene County: 157
Hale County: 264
Henry County: 123
Houston County: 372
Jackson County: 163
Jefferson County: 3,187
Lamar County: 59
Lauderdale County: 323
Lawrence County: 81
Lee County: 959
Limestone County: 294
Lowndes County: 424
Macon County: 150
Madison County: 753
Marengo County: 248
Marion County: 179
Marshall County: 1,182
Mobile County: 3,164
Monroe County: 171
Montgomery County: 3,394
Morgan County: 818
Perry County: 96
Pickens County: 174
Pike County: 373
Randolph County: 147
Russell County: 391
Shelby County: 843
St. Clair County: 219
Sumter County: 271
Talladega County: 193
Tallapoosa County: 524
Tuscaloosa County: 1,665
Walker County: 731
Washington County: 94
Wilcox County: 257
Winston County: 193
Total: 31,624