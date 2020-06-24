31,624 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama;18,866 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 31,624 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 9,181 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 18,866 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 879 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 10 in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, three in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, four in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, seven in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 19 in Hale County, four in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 129 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 36 in Lee County, 17 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 134 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 87 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 23 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 12 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and two in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 463

Baldwin County: 449

Barbour County: 287

Bibb County: 138

Blount County: 165

Bullock County: 332

Butler County: 582

Calhoun County: 212

Chambers County: 529

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 178

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 230

Clay County: 34

Cleburne County: 23

Coffee County: 326

Colbert County: 314

Conecuh County: 151

Coosa County: 52

Covington County: 254

Crenshaw County: 118

Cullman County: 326

Dale County: 209

Dallas County: 687

DeKalb County: 445

Elmore County: 706

Escambia County: 172

Etowah County: 453

Fayette County: 60

Franklin County: 799

Geneva County: 53

Greene County: 157

Hale County: 264

Henry County: 123

Houston County: 372

Jackson County: 163

Jefferson County: 3,187

Lamar County: 59

Lauderdale County: 323

Lawrence County: 81

Lee County: 959

Limestone County: 294

Lowndes County: 424

Macon County: 150

Madison County: 753

Marengo County: 248

Marion County: 179

Marshall County: 1,182

Mobile County: 3,164

Monroe County: 171

Montgomery County: 3,394

Morgan County: 818

Perry County: 96

Pickens County: 174

Pike County: 373

Randolph County: 147

Russell County: 391

Shelby County: 843

St. Clair County: 219

Sumter County: 271

Talladega County: 193

Tallapoosa County: 524

Tuscaloosa County: 1,665

Walker County: 731

Washington County: 94

Wilcox County: 257

Winston County: 193

Total: 31,624

