31 people die from coronavirus in Alabama

There are 31 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama, five in Chambers County, two in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, four in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, five in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
As of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, April 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,676 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.
