Clear

31 people die from coronavirus in Alabama

There are 31 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 9:55 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

There are 31 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama, five in Chambers County, two in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, four in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, five in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

As of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, April 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,676 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Find the breakdown of cases by county here

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events