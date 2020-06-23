30,670 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,062 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 30,670 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 9,062 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 854 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Eight in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, two in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 18 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 126 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 15 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 132 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 85 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 22 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 10 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 447
Baldwin County: 435
Barbour County: 279
Bibb County: 132
Blount County: 156
Bullock County: 325
Butler County: 579
Calhoun County: 208
Chambers County: 520
Cherokee County: 56
Chilton County: 169
Choctaw County: 185
Clarke County: 221
Clay County: 34
Cleburne County: 23
Coffee County: 315
Colbert County: 303
Conecuh County: 144
Coosa County: 52
Covington County: 238
Crenshaw County: 116
Cullman County: 312
Dale County: 206
Dallas County: 660
DeKalb County: 427
Elmore County: 689
Escambia County: 166
Etowah County: 429
Fayette County: 59
Franklin County: 784
Geneva County: 51
Greene County: 157
Hale County: 264
Henry County: 121
Houston County: 354
Jackson County: 159
Jefferson County: 3,100
Lamar County: 57
Lauderdale County: 306
Lawrence County: 77
Lee County: 900
Limestone County: 283
Lowndes County: 423
Macon County: 147
Madison County: 727
Marengo County: 243
Marion County: 171
Marshall County: 1,140
Mobile County: 3,052
Monroe County: 168
Montgomery County: 3,307
Morgan County: 775
Perry County: 91
Pickens County: 171
Pike County: 366
Randolph County: 144
Russell County: 378
Shelby County: 811
St. Clair County: 210
Sumter County: 269
Talladega County: 189
Tallapoosa County: 518
Tuscaloosa County: 1,637
Walker County: 712
Washington County: 94
Wilcox County: 251
Winston County: 178
Total: 30,670