30,670 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,062 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 30,670 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 9,062 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 854 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Eight in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, two in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 18 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 126 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 15 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 132 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 85 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 22 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 10 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 447

Baldwin County: 435

Barbour County: 279

Bibb County: 132

Blount County: 156

Bullock County: 325

Butler County: 579

Calhoun County: 208

Chambers County: 520

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 169

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 221

Clay County: 34

Cleburne County: 23

Coffee County: 315

Colbert County: 303

Conecuh County: 144

Coosa County: 52

Covington County: 238

Crenshaw County: 116

Cullman County: 312

Dale County: 206

Dallas County: 660

DeKalb County: 427

Elmore County: 689

Escambia County: 166

Etowah County: 429

Fayette County: 59

Franklin County: 784

Geneva County: 51

Greene County: 157

Hale County: 264

Henry County: 121

Houston County: 354

Jackson County: 159

Jefferson County: 3,100

Lamar County: 57

Lauderdale County: 306

Lawrence County: 77

Lee County: 900

Limestone County: 283

Lowndes County: 423

Macon County: 147

Madison County: 727

Marengo County: 243

Marion County: 171

Marshall County: 1,140

Mobile County: 3,052

Monroe County: 168

Montgomery County: 3,307

Morgan County: 775

Perry County: 91

Pickens County: 171

Pike County: 366

Randolph County: 144

Russell County: 378

Shelby County: 811

St. Clair County: 210

Sumter County: 269

Talladega County: 189

Tallapoosa County: 518

Tuscaloosa County: 1,637

Walker County: 712

Washington County: 94

Wilcox County: 251

Winston County: 178

Total: 30,670

