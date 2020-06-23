Clear

30,670 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 9,062 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 8:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 30,670 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 9,062 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 854 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Eight in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 27 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, two in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, three in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 12 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Greene County, 18 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 126 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 15 in Lowndes County, seven in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 132 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 85 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, four in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 22 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 35 in Tuscaloosa County, 10 in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 447

Baldwin County: 435

Barbour County: 279

Bibb County: 132

Blount County: 156

Bullock County: 325

Butler County: 579

Calhoun County: 208

Chambers County: 520

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 169

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 221

Clay County: 34

Cleburne County: 23

Coffee County: 315

Colbert County: 303

Conecuh County: 144

Coosa County: 52

Covington County: 238

Crenshaw County: 116

Cullman County: 312

Dale County: 206

Dallas County: 660

DeKalb County: 427

Elmore County: 689

Escambia County: 166

Etowah County: 429

Fayette County: 59

Franklin County: 784

Geneva County: 51

Greene County: 157

Hale County: 264

Henry County: 121

Houston County: 354

Jackson County: 159

Jefferson County: 3,100

Lamar County: 57

Lauderdale County: 306

Lawrence County: 77

Lee County: 900

Limestone County: 283

Lowndes County: 423

Macon County: 147

Madison County: 727

Marengo County: 243

Marion County: 171

Marshall County: 1,140

Mobile County: 3,052

Monroe County: 168

Montgomery County: 3,307

Morgan County: 775

Perry County: 91

Pickens County: 171

Pike County: 366

Randolph County: 144

Russell County: 378

Shelby County: 811

St. Clair County: 210

Sumter County: 269

Talladega County: 189

Tallapoosa County: 518

Tuscaloosa County: 1,637

Walker County: 712

Washington County: 94

Wilcox County: 251

Winston County: 178

Total: 30,670

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30670

Reported Deaths: 854
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery325479
Jefferson3025125
Mobile3014132
Tuscaloosa160431
Marshall10979
Lee86535
Franklin77910
Shelby77922
Morgan7592
Madison7116
Walker6958
Elmore67711
Dallas6406
Butler57626
Chambers51427
Tallapoosa51369
Autauga4368
Unassigned42310
Baldwin4229
Lowndes42014
Etowah41512
DeKalb4145
Russell3660
Pike3573
Houston3484
Bullock3259
Coffee3131
Cullman3051
Colbert2985
Lauderdale2974
Barbour2761
Limestone2730
Sumter26812
Hale26218
Wilcox2468
Marengo23711
Covington2242
Clarke2175
Calhoun2074
St. Clair2042
Dale2020
Choctaw18512
Talladega1856
Winston1771
Pickens1696
Marion16812
Chilton1632
Monroe1622
Escambia1586
Greene1545
Jackson1523
Blount1501
Macon1486
Randolph1428
Conecuh1411
Bibb1261
Henry1193
Crenshaw1153
Washington946
Perry880
Lawrence760
Fayette581
Cherokee566
Lamar550
Geneva510
Coosa501
Clay332
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 35553

Reported Deaths: 531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8064165
Davidson771696
Hamilton210326
Rutherford210032
Trousdale14665
Sumner119649
Williamson79313
Robertson70810
Knox6935
Lake6890
Putnam6737
Out of TN6328
Wilson62515
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5634
Bedford4324
Sevier4223
Montgomery3855
Bradley3493
Hardeman2571
Rhea2550
Loudon2341
Unassigned2250
Maury2242
Macon2233
Fayette2032
Madison1962
McMinn17515
Cheatham1670
Dyer1640
Dickson1460
Cumberland1453
Blount1303
Hamblen1214
Monroe1094
Washington1030
Coffee990
Lawrence812
Gibson771
Anderson752
Lauderdale751
Sullivan732
Obion711
Franklin692
Hardin695
Wayne650
Hickman640
Jefferson640
Greene562
White543
Unicoi530
Marion503
Smith501
Lincoln490
Grundy481
Haywood482
Marshall461
Overton430
Weakley430
DeKalb420
McNairy420
Hawkins402
Carroll361
Henry360
Polk360
Roane340
Warren340
Cocke310
Meigs310
Carter301
Perry280
Campbell261
Johnson260
Crockett253
Grainger250
Giles240
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Henderson220
Jackson220
Morgan221
Humphreys181
Stewart170
Claiborne160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Chester140
Scott140
Clay130
Houston100
Union100
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Van Buren50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events