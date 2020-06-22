30,031 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 831 deaths

As of 8:50 p.m. Monday, June 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 30,031 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 8,986 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 831 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Eight in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 26 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, six in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, two in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 11 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 18 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 125 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 132 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 79 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 22 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 31 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 436
Baldwin County: 422
Barbour County: 276
Bibb County: 126
Blount County: 150
Bullock County: 325
Butler County: 576
Calhoun County: 207
Chambers County: 514
Cherokee County: 56
Chilton County: 163
Choctaw County: 185
Clarke County: 217
Clay County: 33
Cleburne County: 22
Coffee County: 313
Colbert County: 298
Conecuh County: 141
Coosa County: 50
Covington County: 224
Crenshaw County: 115
Cullman County: 305
Dale County: 202
Dallas County: 640
DeKalb County: 414
Elmore County: 677
Escambia County: 158
Etowah County: 415
Fayette County: 58
Franklin County: 779
Geneva County: 51
Greene County: 154
Hale County: 262
Henry County: 119
Houston County: 348
Jackson County: 152
Jefferson County: 3,025
Lamar County: 55
Lauderdale County: 297
Lawrence County: 76
Lee County: 865
Limestone County: 273
Lowndes County: 420
Macon County: 148
Madison County: 711
Marengo County: 237
Marion County: 168
Marshall County: 1,097
Mobile County: 3,014
Monroe County: 162
Montgomery County: 3,254
Morgan County: 759
Perry County: 88
Pickens County: 169
Pike County: 357
Randolph County: 142
Russell County: 366
Shelby County: 779
St. Clair County: 204
Sumter County: 268
Talladega County: 185
Tallapoosa County: 513
Tuscaloosa County: 1,604
Walker County: 695
Washington County: 94
Wilcox County: 246
Winston County: 177
Total: 30,031