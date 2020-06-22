30,031 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 831 deaths

As of 8:50 p.m. Monday, June 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 30,031 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 8,986 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 831 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Eight in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 26 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 27 in Chambers County, six in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, five in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, two in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 11 in Elmore County, six in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 18 in Hale County, three in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 125 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 132 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 79 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 22 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 31 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 436

Baldwin County: 422

Barbour County: 276

Bibb County: 126

Blount County: 150

Bullock County: 325

Butler County: 576

Calhoun County: 207

Chambers County: 514

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 163

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 217

Clay County: 33

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 313

Colbert County: 298

Conecuh County: 141

Coosa County: 50

Covington County: 224

Crenshaw County: 115

Cullman County: 305

Dale County: 202

Dallas County: 640

DeKalb County: 414

Elmore County: 677

Escambia County: 158

Etowah County: 415

Fayette County: 58

Franklin County: 779

Geneva County: 51

Greene County: 154

Hale County: 262

Henry County: 119

Houston County: 348

Jackson County: 152

Jefferson County: 3,025

Lamar County: 55

Lauderdale County: 297

Lawrence County: 76

Lee County: 865

Limestone County: 273

Lowndes County: 420

Macon County: 148

Madison County: 711

Marengo County: 237

Marion County: 168

Marshall County: 1,097

Mobile County: 3,014

Monroe County: 162

Montgomery County: 3,254

Morgan County: 759

Perry County: 88

Pickens County: 169

Pike County: 357

Randolph County: 142

Russell County: 366

Shelby County: 779

St. Clair County: 204

Sumter County: 268

Talladega County: 185

Tallapoosa County: 513

Tuscaloosa County: 1,604

Walker County: 695

Washington County: 94

Wilcox County: 246

Winston County: 177

Total: 30,031

