30,000 lbs of free groceries were given away in Athens

30,000 lbs of groceries were given away for free in Athens on Saturday.

The annual Hope for Athens community day made a return after going on a hiatus because of the pandemic in 2020.

About 1,000 people came to Hope for Athens. Between the free groceries, clothing, and haircuts, people told WAAY 31 it did just that: give hope.

WAAY 31 was told that it meant so much to people, especially during these times.

About 25 churches and businesses in Limestone County worked together on Saturday to meet the needs of basically everyone who was there.

People received a new pair of shoes, winter clothing, haircuts, medical care, and groceries, and it was all for free.

One parent told WAAY 31 that she's very thankful for this because times have been tough for her family and many others in the area.

“My husband is the only one working so I stay at home and it’s just been a struggle since COVID hit," said Heather McDaniel. "It helps us out a lot, especially with the prices of groceries going up, gas going up, every little bit helps."

WAAY 31 was told that this giveback could not have come at a more perfect time because as the weather's getting colder and the holidays are coming up, it gave parents the comfort of mind knowing their kids will now have something to keep them warm and to open up on Christmas morning.