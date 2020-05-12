3 more Alabama Department of Corrections employees test positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections issued a news release on Tuesday saying it learned via self-reporting that one staff member employed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, one employee at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, and one staff member employed at Montgomery Women’s Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Mt. Meigs, Alabama have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the department:

These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care providers.

The department’s Office of Health Services immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, department inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members at Ventress and Easterling who tested positive.

Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care provider.

The individual at Montgomery Women’s Facility who tested positive has been on leave for an extended period and had not reported to work while contagious. No staff members or inmates at Montgomery Women’s Facility potentially could have been exposed to coronavirus through this individual.

These three positive tests represent the 20th, 21st and 22nd self-reported cases of coronavirus among the department’s employees and contracted staff, 16 of which remain active. Six staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.