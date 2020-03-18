Clear

3 coronavirus sample collection sites set up in the Shoals with Alabama Department of Public Health

A coronavirus sample taking site in Colbert County (Viewer photo)

Samples will be sent to a lab for testing

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:49 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are now two locations in Florence and one in Tuscumbia where people can get samples collected and sent off for coronavirus testing.

Another in Florence is set up for triage.

The two Florence sites for testing are Thrive Urgent Care, 3500 Cloverdale Road, and Express Med, 970 Cox Creek Parkway.

The Tuscumbia testing site is on the old campus of Northwest Shoals Community College, 1101 Hwy. 72 East. Note, this is not the current campus in Muscle Shoals.

People must call before coming in to the facilities.

Med Plus Florence, 2908 Mall Drive, is set up as a triage site.

People also must have a doctor’s note to get samples collected.

Those samples then will be sent to a lab for testing.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events