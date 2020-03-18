3 coronavirus sample collection sites set up in the Shoals with Alabama Department of Public Health

The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are now two locations in Florence and one in Tuscumbia where people can get samples collected and sent off for coronavirus testing.

Another in Florence is set up for triage.

The two Florence sites for testing are Thrive Urgent Care, 3500 Cloverdale Road, and Express Med, 970 Cox Creek Parkway.

The Tuscumbia testing site is on the old campus of Northwest Shoals Community College, 1101 Hwy. 72 East. Note, this is not the current campus in Muscle Shoals.

People must call before coming in to the facilities.

Med Plus Florence, 2908 Mall Drive, is set up as a triage site.

People also must have a doctor’s note to get samples collected.

Those samples then will be sent to a lab for testing.

