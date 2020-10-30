3 Fayetteville City Schools employees test positive for coronavirus

The Fayetteville City School System says three school employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

One employee at each of these schools tested positive: Ralph Askins School, Fayetteville Middle School and Fayetteville High School.

Contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact has been notified.

Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any coronavirus symptoms keep them at home.