3 DeKalb County nursing home residents with coronavirus die; dozens more cases confirmed

Three residents who tested positive for coronavirus at a DeKalb County nursing home have died.

A spokesperson, Joe Perkins, says in total, 51 residents and 36 employees have tested positive at Crossville Health and Rehabilitation since the middle of March. He said the facility has been following the same measures and has been on lockdown since the middle of March.

Of the people who tested positive, Perkins says 49 of the residents have no symptoms and 34 employees have no symptoms. The three residents who died were hospitalized.

No employees have died or been hospitalized, according to Perkins. He said they are repeatedly doing comprehensive testing for everyone.

Employees who test positive can only return to work after testing negative twice. Residents who test positive are placed in a specific “coronavirus unit.”

Perkins says employees are screened for symptoms during every shift.