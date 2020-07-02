2nd employee at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest tests positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Thursday night that a staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is in self-quarantine.

This is the second employee at the Limestone facility to test positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the department said a staff member at North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur self-reported a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

More from the department’s news release:

(ADOC) is saddened to announce the death of an employee at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Tutwiler) in Wetumpka, Alabama. This staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19. The ADOC extends its heartfelt condolences to the employee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time and is grateful for the employee’s service to the Department. This is the Department’s second COVID-19-related staff or contracted staff death.

ADOC STAFF

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that:

ne (1) staff member at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, Alabama;

one (1) staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest, Alabama; and

one (1) staff member at Tutwiler have tested positive for COVID-19.

These three (3) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care provider and self-quarantine as advised.

Eighty-four (84) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eighty-seven (87) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that five (5) inmates have tested positive for COVID-19:

Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – one (1) inmate

St. Clair Correctional Facility (Springville, Alabama) – two (2) inmates

Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – two (2) inmates

Staton Correctional Facility (Staton): The inmate in question was tested and returned a negative result for COVID-19 on June 11 following direct exposure while in Staton’s infirmary. He remained under quarantine until his transfer to a local hospital on June 26 for a scheduled procedure. While asymptomatic, he was retested for COVID-19 at the hospital on June 29 and subsequently returned a positive test result. He remains under the care of the hospital. The infirmary at Staton remains on level-three quarantine.

St. Clair Correctional Facility (St. Clair): After the two inmates in question began exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, both were taken to a local hospital, tested, and returned a positive result. These two inmates remain under the care of the hospital. The dormitory in which these inmates were housed has been placed on level-two quarantine.

Easterling Correctional Facility (Easterling): One of the inmates in question tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital while under their care for unrelated health conditions. Upon transfer back to Easterling, he was placed in medical isolation. The second inmate in question tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility after exhibiting symptoms of the disease. He also has been placed in medical isolation. The dormitories in which these inmates were housed remain on level-one quarantine.

All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where the newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.

Seventy-five (75) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, forty-three (43) of which remain active.