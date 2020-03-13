Clear
2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in Alabama for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:07 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 5:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Alabama, this one in Jefferson County.

The patient has has been isolating at home. Officials said the patient has been travelling internationally.

The state's first case, a civilian worker at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, was announced earlier Friday.

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in Alabama for coronavirus

Stay with WAAY 31 for more information.

