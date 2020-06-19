Clear

28,583 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 812 deaths

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 9:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, June 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 28,583 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 8,895 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 812 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Seven in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 26 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 28 in Chambers County, six in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 11 in Elmore County, five in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 16 in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 123 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 10 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 131 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 75 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 21 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 29 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 405

Baldwin County: 398

Barbour County: 265

Bibb County: 123

Blount County: 136

Bullock County: 318

Butler County: 567

Calhoun County: 202

Chambers County: 493

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 151

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 208

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 310

Colbert County: 290

Conecuh County: 132

Coosa County: 48

Covington County: 212

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 298

Dale County: 195

Dallas County: 590

DeKalb County: 394

Elmore County: 633

Escambia County: 137

Etowah County: 371

Fayette County: 57

Franklin County: 769

Geneva County: 49

Greene County: 151

Hale County: 256

Henry County: 111

Houston County: 341

Jackson County: 147

Jefferson County: 2,791

Lamar County: 54

Lauderdale County: 288

Lawrence County: 72

Lee County: 811

Limestone County: 260

Lowndes County: 409

Macon County: 138

Madison County: 649

Marengo County: 237

Marion County: 165

Marshall County: 1,031

Mobile County: 2,899

Monroe County: 153

Montgomery County: 3,106

Morgan County: 710

Perry County: 86

Pickens County: 153

Pike County: 352

Randolph County: 142

Russell County: 346

Shelby County: 740

St. Clair County: 193

Sumter County: 267

Talladega County: 170

Tallapoosa County: 506

Tuscaloosa County: 1,526

Walker County: 664

Washington County: 91

Wilcox County: 240

Winston County: 172

Total: 28,583

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 28583

Reported Deaths: 812
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

