28,583 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 812 deaths

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, June 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 28,583 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 8,895 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 812 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Seven in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 26 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 28 in Chambers County, six in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 11 in Elmore County, five in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 16 in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 123 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 10 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 131 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 75 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 21 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 29 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 405

Baldwin County: 398

Barbour County: 265

Bibb County: 123

Blount County: 136

Bullock County: 318

Butler County: 567

Calhoun County: 202

Chambers County: 493

Cherokee County: 56

Chilton County: 151

Choctaw County: 185

Clarke County: 208

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 310

Colbert County: 290

Conecuh County: 132

Coosa County: 48

Covington County: 212

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 298

Dale County: 195

Dallas County: 590

DeKalb County: 394

Elmore County: 633

Escambia County: 137

Etowah County: 371

Fayette County: 57

Franklin County: 769

Geneva County: 49

Greene County: 151

Hale County: 256

Henry County: 111

Houston County: 341

Jackson County: 147

Jefferson County: 2,791

Lamar County: 54

Lauderdale County: 288

Lawrence County: 72

Lee County: 811

Limestone County: 260

Lowndes County: 409

Macon County: 138

Madison County: 649

Marengo County: 237

Marion County: 165

Marshall County: 1,031

Mobile County: 2,899

Monroe County: 153

Montgomery County: 3,106

Morgan County: 710

Perry County: 86

Pickens County: 153

Pike County: 352

Randolph County: 142

Russell County: 346

Shelby County: 740

St. Clair County: 193

Sumter County: 267

Talladega County: 170

Tallapoosa County: 506

Tuscaloosa County: 1,526

Walker County: 664

Washington County: 91

Wilcox County: 240

Winston County: 172

Total: 28,583

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus