28,583 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 812 deaths

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, June 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 28,583 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 8,895 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 812 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Seven in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, nine in Bullock County, 26 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 28 in Chambers County, six in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 11 in Elmore County, five in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 16 in Hale County, two in Henry County, four in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 123 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 10 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 131 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 75 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 21 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 29 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 405
Baldwin County: 398
Barbour County: 265
Bibb County: 123
Blount County: 136
Bullock County: 318
Butler County: 567
Calhoun County: 202
Chambers County: 493
Cherokee County: 56
Chilton County: 151
Choctaw County: 185
Clarke County: 208
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 22
Coffee County: 310
Colbert County: 290
Conecuh County: 132
Coosa County: 48
Covington County: 212
Crenshaw County: 112
Cullman County: 298
Dale County: 195
Dallas County: 590
DeKalb County: 394
Elmore County: 633
Escambia County: 137
Etowah County: 371
Fayette County: 57
Franklin County: 769
Geneva County: 49
Greene County: 151
Hale County: 256
Henry County: 111
Houston County: 341
Jackson County: 147
Jefferson County: 2,791
Lamar County: 54
Lauderdale County: 288
Lawrence County: 72
Lee County: 811
Limestone County: 260
Lowndes County: 409
Macon County: 138
Madison County: 649
Marengo County: 237
Marion County: 165
Marshall County: 1,031
Mobile County: 2,899
Monroe County: 153
Montgomery County: 3,106
Morgan County: 710
Perry County: 86
Pickens County: 153
Pike County: 352
Randolph County: 142
Russell County: 346
Shelby County: 740
St. Clair County: 193
Sumter County: 267
Talladega County: 170
Tallapoosa County: 506
Tuscaloosa County: 1,526
Walker County: 664
Washington County: 91
Wilcox County: 240
Winston County: 172
Total: 28,583